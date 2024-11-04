Sherrone Moore assesses Kirk Campbell as the Michigan offensive coordinator
Michigan dropped to 5-4 on the season after falling to the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks over the weekend. It hasn't been the storybook start for first-year head coach Sherrone Moore since taking over for Jim Harbaugh. Moore went out and essentially rebuilt the Wolverines' coaching staff after most of them followed Harbaugh to either the Chargers or the NFL.
There is a clear talent discrepancy when you watch the Wolverines take on a team like Texas or Oregon, but there have been plenty of questionable decisions from this new-look coaching staff -- especially from the offensive side of things. There were a few drives that really stuck out like a sore thumb during the loss to Oregon. Taking start Davis Warren out of the game inside the red zone -- twice -- and running a wide receiver pass with Semaj Morgan on fourth down.
On Monday during Moore's weekly press conference, he was asked to evaluate offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.
"I think for us, it’s got to be a collective effort on how we do this and how we formulate the offense," Moore said. "So got to just be better as a whole group. You know, it’s not just him. It’s got to be everybody. Everybody’s got to be a team, and we got to do everything together. So we’ll figure out what’s the best ways for us to continue to move the football and be successful."
But how about that fourth down call, in particular? Warren led Michigan down the field more than once in the game. The Wolverines, down 14 midway through the fourth quarter, had to of had a touchdown in the worst ways. But Campbell drew up a Morgan pass to Alex Orji who led him out of bounds.
"It’s just not the calls and all those things. Those are conversations we have internally," said Moore on the call.
Moore has no plans of switching the playcalling up either. He was asked if he has thought about taking it back over, but Moore said no.
"No, we haven’t talked about that," said Moore.
