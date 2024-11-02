Takeaways: Michigan is no match for the high-powered Oregon Ducks on Saturday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The top-ranked Oregon Ducks came into Ann Arbor and did exactly what most people thought they were going to do. Michigan didn't have the talent nor coaching to hang with the explosive Ducks. Behind Dillon Gabriel, Oregon was able to move up and down the field offensively all game and the injury-riddled Michigan defense. Despite playing tough in the second half, Michigan didn't have enough firepower to keep up and catch up from a 28-10 halftime deficit.
Following a 38-17 loss, Michigan moves to 5-4 on the season. Here are some takeaways from the game.
1. Michigan continues to outsmart itself
It was a valiant effort by the Wolverines after entering halftime down 28-10. Michigan has been a team that has folded in the second half but it didn't do that against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. Instead, the Wolverines fought,
But offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell outsmarted himself numerous times on the day. Twice, when Michigan entered the red zone, he would insert Alex Orji into the game in place of Davis Warren -- who led the team down the field.
The worst came midway through the fourth quarter when Michigan was down 14 and needed two scores. Not only did the Wolverines get into the red zone but Michigan had a fighter's chance to really make it a game if it scored a touchdown.
Instead, Michigan ran the ball up the middle on third-and-seven with Kalel Mullings for two yards. Then on fourth-and-five, Campbell inexplicably inserted Orji into the game and tried a wide receiver reverse pass from Semaj Morgan that fell incomplete.
While Michigan isn't on the same level as Oregon, or any top-tier team, right now -- the coaching staff did this team no favors after fighting their tails off.
2. A big change is needed for Michigan's defense
This might be defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, but something needs to change before next season. The Wolverines' defense has become laughable when they face an elite defense. Michigan under Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter might've bent a few times but very rarely broke.
Michigan's defense breaks a ton and it showed once again on Saturday. Clearly, when you are down two starting cornerbacks it's not helpful, but Michigan players still aren't in position and struggle with fundamentals. It really comes down to coaching at this level and when you're at Michigan, fans expect a ton more -- especially after winning a national title.
3. Davis Warren is the best option at QB -- it's not close
Despite getting benched after 2.5 games to start the year, Davis Warren has become the Wolverines' starting quarterback once again -- he's the best option. This might not be earth-shattering news, but it's clear he gives Michigan the best chance to win games. He has been safe with the football but he's not afraid to stretch the field if his playmakers allow him to.
He layered several balls over defenders on Saturday against the Ducks. Warren made about three great throws to Loveland in traffic, one to Tyler Morris for a touchdown, and one to Peyton O'Leary for a score.
With Michigan not having a run game against Oregon, Warren did his best to keep the Wolverines in the game. He threw for 164 yards and two scores while not turning the football over in two games in a row.
4. Michigan's run game has been non-existent
Last weekend against Michigan State, Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combined for 48 yards. Alex Orji was the leading rusher against the Spartans with 64 yards.
It wasn't any better this weekend against Oregon. Michigan's run game has been non-existent the past two games and that's a major concern for a run-first team. The Wolverines finished with 105 total yards on the ground.
Edwards and Mullings combined for 68 yards. Mullings was hardly a factor in the game and Edwards received the start. For a team that prides itself of running the football, Michigan has to do a better job of it to sustain drives and keep the high-powered offenses off the field.
5. This was a perfect weekend to host top recruits
This might sound idiotic, but I think it was a great time to have star players on the sideline to watch this Michigan team. It's clear Michigan needs help and it starts with Sherrone Moore's first recruiting class. Moore has Michigan on a heater right now with recruiting and the Wolverines can sell playing time along with better NIL packages.
It's never fun watching a team that you have a rooting interest in lose -- or you're there for a recruiting visit to see -- but the Wolverines can certainly spin it for a positive. Michigan needs help at every position and those in attendance can see they can play for the Wolverines very quickly.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
LOOK: Bryce Underwood's potential future LSU teammate is in Ann Arbor to see Michigan
Michigan football suffers another season-ending injury ahead of Oregon game