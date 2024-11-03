Ref on if Oregon's controversial touchdown should've been overturned: 'I don't know'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Oregon Ducks defeated Michigan 38-17 on Saturday afternoon but it wouldn't be football if there weren't any controversial calls made. In the first quarter, on Oregon's first possession, the Ducks drove down the field and Dillon Gabriel hit Evan Stewart on a back-shoulder touchdown catch -- or as we thought.
Oregon quickly attempted an extra point to go up 7-0. Following the point after, CBS aired the replay of Stewart's catch. The ball clearly hit the ground. Not only wasn't the call overturned but the call didn't even go to replay for a potential challenge. Sherrone Moore didn't challenge it, nor did the officials in the box signal down for a replay.
Following the game, the official Frank Snodgrass, was asked about the call.
"All scoring plays are reviewed and cleared by replay," Snodgrass said. "That's why we always hold up the try — we're looking for a two thumbs up from the replay assistance on the field. We got that and moved on from the play and that's what happened. It was cleared from replay on that play. Otherwise we wouldn't have moved on from the play. Scoring plays, turnovers, everything of that nature is automatically reviewed from replay."
Snodgrass was then asked if the call should've been overturned. He doubled down and said he wasn't sure and that they got clearance to proceed with the extra point.
"I don't know. I'm not looking at the television. We got the go-ahead on the field to continue play. If there's a television shot that came in later that might have showed something different, that's possible, but I haven't seen it, okay? I'm just telling you all scoring plays are reviewed and cleared. We can't move on until we get a clear and that's what happened on that play. There could have been something that came in later that showed something different. And if that's the case that may be the issue."
Head coach Sherrone Moore wasn't so happy about it following the game. Michigan plans on talking to the Big Ten about the call and going from there.
"Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed, so I think that's something we've got to talk to the Big Ten about," Moore said. "Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed, so that definitely should have been called and then looked at."
