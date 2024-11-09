Kenneth Grant breaks a Michigan Football record during Indiana game
The Indiana Hoosiers received the ball to start the game on Saturday and the Wolverines' defense came to play on the first drive. The Hoosiers got a quick first down but the Wolverines' defense held and forced Indiana to punt. A ton of that stemmed from the Michigan defensive line and Kenneth Grant. The front created penetration and Kenneth Grant batted down a third-down pass by Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
The PBU was Grant's eighth of his career and he broke a Michigan record by doing so. According to the Wolverines' X account, Grant now has the most passes broken up by any defensive lineman in program history.
Michigan quickly went down the field behind Davis Warren who completed five passes on the first drive. But the Wolverines sputtered inside the Indiana red zone adn Dominic Zvada kicked a field goal to give the maize and blue a 3-0 lead early into the first quarter.
