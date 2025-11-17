Sherrone Moore fired up by fan support at Wrigley field
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines survived a turnover-filled game and overcame sloppy play to defeat the Northwestern Wildcats by a score of 24-22 on Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Although it was technically an away game for Michigan, the crowd was roughly an 80-20 split in favor of Wolverine fans who came out to support their team. Each time Northwestern's offense was faced with a third down, the stadium's energy picked up with Michigan fans getting on their feet and urging the defense to get a stop.
On the flip side, although there was some purple in the stadium supporting the Wildcats, they were easily drowned out from the people wearing Maize and Blue.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about what it meant to have so many Michigan fans show up to the iconic baseball stadium to support, saying the showing was even better than what he expected it would be.
"It was outstanding," Moore said. Big shout-out to the Michigan family for coming out to support us in Chicago. I thought there would be a good group showing for Michigan, but it was better than I thought. And they came. They were ready to go. They were pumped. They were loud. They were supportive. So, much appreciation. We’ll love that next week in the DMV in Maryland. So, they can come down there and support us, too. That would be great. But that was outstanding."
Northwestern coach David Braun was asked if he hopes that his program will be able to have more of a home field advantage in the future. In 2026, the Wildcats will open the brand-new, $850 million Ryan Field, with Braun saying he believes that will be a huge asset to be able to bring more fans to games.
"I'm just telling you, all the design and development that is going into Ryan Field—everything that's gone into that—what I control, what I'm responsible for is making sure that we put a team on that field that ultimately makes it come to life," Braun said. "And I'll also challenge our fanbase, I'll challenge people in the Chicagoland area that has young kids and they're not sure where their allegiance lies that wants to experience Big Ten football in the best stadium in the world—like, why would you not want to be a part of that?"