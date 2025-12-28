RB Jordan Marshall delivers strong message regarding future at Michigan

On Saturday, the Michigan football team got the chance to meet new head coach Kyle Whittingham as he flew into Orlando, Florida as the Wolverines prepare to take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

Since the firing of Sherrone Moore during the middle of this month, the players had been in limbo as to the direction of the program while the Wolverines searched for a head coach.

However, with the hiring on Whittingham over the weekend and the players getting an opportunity to meet him for the first time, the future is coming into focus as clarity begins to form in terms of program direction.

Star redshirt freshman running back Jordan Marshall met with the media in Orlando on Sunday and spoke about the meeting with Whittingham and whether he will continue to play football with the Maize and Blue into the future.

Marshall's comments

Marshall said the new Michigan head coach delivered a quality first impression. He did say he wants to get to know him more and learn about the staff he brings in, but if things continue to go in a positive direction in that regard, he would love to remain a Wolverine.

"We got to talk to him yesterday—good energy, did what a coach is supposed to say, said the right things," Marshall said. "Brings intensity for sure—really like that about him. Definitely is somebody that the team, when I talk to guys, they were like 'this guy seems like he's gonna be good.'

"But, it's supposed to be like that after the first impression. For me, I'm just gonna keep getting to know him, keep getting to know his staff and communicate with him. I want to be at Michigan, and if everything works out, I want to be here. I love this place, truly."

How Marshall and the team have forged on

Marshall and his teammates are ready to go at it on New Year's Eve in attempt to beat a quality Texas team.

With everything that has transpired in the program over the past few weeks, one would figure it would be difficult to remained focused. Marshall, however, said they have been able to stay the course because of how close they are with each other.

"I would say (it's not hard to keep our minds on football), just because of how close we are as a family as just players," said Marshall. "We talk about always being a player-led team. Obviously, it sucks to have our leader (Moore) go out, but I truly believe everything happens for a reason and we're gonna get stronger from that moment."

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El (21) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images