Everything Michigan State HC Jonathan Smith said about Michigan Football
It's rivalry week. Michigan will host one of its bitter rivals on Saturday night when Michigan State comes to town. The Wolverines have won the past two contests against the Spartans and hold a 73-38-5 all-time record against MSU -- but this is a new era of the rivalry.
Sherrone Moore has replaced Jim Harbaugh and former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is in his first year as the Spartans' head coach. Both teams will enter the week at 4-3. The Wolverines had their worst performance of 2024 after falling to Illinois while MSU put its bye week to good use and took down Iowa last weekend.
Here's everything Smith had to say about Michigan football during his Monday press conference.
Opening statement:
Moving forward, we've got a huge week in front of us. We all know, this thing is special. Rivalry week in this state, this is what college football is about. It's a big, meaningful game. Anticipate it being a tough, physical, big challenge Saturday at their place and we're looking forward to — we're going to have to have a great week of work and preparation leading into this one.
Michigan didn't name a starting quarterback for Saturday
You prepare for what you see on tape and we've got tape of all their players that have played offensively. Again, it is about the run game because this run game of theirs is potent. Can be unique with some of their schemes, they do a nice job with that. It's a physical brand of football that we've gotta get ready for.
How to get his team to handle emotions for a rivalry game
You're building towards putting your best performance but your best energy ready to go on game day on Saturday. Our approach has stayed pretty consistent. We play a game on Saturday, we come in on Sunday and deeply look at it. Whatever the score was we deeply look at it, how to approach it and look at ways we can build off things we gotta get fixed. That was no different yesterday. We're going to put in heavy work on Tuesday, and Wednesday on the physical side and then it turns into more tightened details mentally as we get closer. I don't have any doubt that our guys will be excited and ready to go Saturday.
When he felt the rivalry between MSU and Michigan
I definitely felt it upon arrival. I think I got asked about them even at my introductory press conference. No, I've felt it since getting here and understanding this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play. The passion for it, I love being a part of it. Been a part of multiple in-state rivalries. No question it's been well-received on my end, this thing is important.
Did he ever watch any MSU and Michigan games
I remember some highlights. I remember a punter — not going there in regards to multiple. That one stands out.
On having two new coaches in the rivalry
I know it's new for me and I'm excited to be part of it on that end. Looking at it, they've got some similarities. Schemes from the last year or two but each year is new. They've got some new stuff and obviously, we're pretty new on that side, too.
On educating his team on the rivalry
I gathered a ton of information, I've read through a lot there and I highlighted some things. Really, focused a lot around the Paul Bunyan Trophy and kind of what that means. This game is different, we're playing for this trophy game. A little bit of the history myself kind of on that end, that's where it started with the education with the guys.
