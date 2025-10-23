Sherrone Moore, Michigan embracing 'blue collar jacket' theme after memes flood social media
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore was at the center of what seemed like countless social media memes poking fun of comments he made at a press conference on Oct. 13 after his team's loss at USC.
"The message is pretty simple," Moore told reporters about what the message to his team was. "We got to get back to work. That's why I have the blue collar jacket on."
Moore's message came across to corny as some, while others gave the opinion that he was trying to be too much like Jim Harbaugh, who came up with the initial idea/mantra when he was the head coach of the Wolverines.
However, regardless of what outsiders may think, it's clear that the Wolverines are both embracing and having fun with the overall message of "getting back to work," as Michigan's effort against the Huskies last Saturday certainly represented a team that may carry a blue collar type of work ethic.
At his Monday presser this week leading up to the Michigan State game this weekend, Moore again showed up in the same jacket.
"I guess it worked, huh?" Moore joked to reporters.
But it's not just Moore embracing the mentality. Running back Jordan Marshall, who had a monster game against Washington this past weekend with Justice Haynes out due to injury, showed up to the presser after the game in a similar looking jacket with his name etched into it.
Then, when meeting with reporters this week, Michigan defensive tackle Tre Williams appeared at his press conference with a short-sleeved t-shirt that looked like something a mechanic might wear.
"People laughed about (the shirts and jackets), but this means something here," Williams said.
Harbaugh started the movement in 2018, but a lot of people in the college football world really came down on Moore for what he said and how he presented the jacket when discussing the team's mentality after the USC game. It goes to show that when a team is losing, anything the head coach does or says may be subject to criticism, where on the flip side, when a team is winning at a high clip, outsiders may not use that type of thing as ammunition as there isn't a whole lot that can be said if a program is winning games.
Regardless, it's clear this program doesn't put much weight into what is said by outsiders, especially those who endured the noise that surrounded the 2023 Michigan season, when the Wolverines blocked out all of the off the field noise surrounding the Connor Stalions situation on its way to winning a national title.