Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy honors legacy of late teammate, roommate and friend
Former Michigan football cornerback Zia Combs died on Oct. 12 of a heart attack at 44 years old, as reported by the Detroit News earlier this week. A funeral for Combs was held Tuesday, Oct. 21 at Abundant Life Ministries Church in Ypsilanti.
Current wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy was good friends with Combs, having lived with Combs when they were teammates at Michigan in the early 2000s.
"Just thank everyone out there for the thoughts and prayers for Zia Combs," Bellamy said to reporters on Wednesday. "Michigan man, my roommate and teammate. One of my best friends who passed away last week. It was an honor to be at his service yesterday (Tuesday) and just see a lot of the love and support from the people he got in the Ann Arbor community and former teammates and former staff members at Michigan. It was a pretty special ceremony."
Combs, who came to Lloyd Carr's program from Lexington, Kentucky, lettered for the Wolverines in 2001 and 2002, appearing in 16 games and recording 24 total tackles while recovering a fumble.
During that 2002 season, in the first quarter of Michigan's eventual 27-24 Oct. 12 victory over Penn State, Combs took an incidental blow to the head from teammate Ernest Shazor while attempting to down a punt.
Combs was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to U-M hospital overnight for observation. He regained full movement in his extremities and was released the hospital the next day, but the hit ended his football career. His death came 23 years to the day of his final snap of competitive football.
"He was my roommate when it (the injury) happened," said Bellamy. "During his injury, October 12, it was sophomore year and it was tough. It was tough just to see a talented player—came from Lexington High School, and just watching him overcome the adversity of the injury—he was talented. He was passing guys up on the depth chart. We had a very talented defensive backfield with Marlin Jackson, Jeremy LeSueur, Markus Curry, Brandon Williams—we had some guys that played in the NFL that he was competing (with). Just watching the game (get) taken away from him, and just his mental fortitude and how he handled that (was impressive). Because we play football from a young age and for the game to be abruptly taken away is pretty tough. Just to watch him grow to the man that he was, grew into a father, a husband, it was pretty special."