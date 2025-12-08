Sherrone Moore gives update on defensive captain who missed last 2 games

No. 18 Michigan football was without its star linebacker and captain Ernest Hausmann for the team's final two regular season games against Maryland and Ohio State.

When the Wolverines took the field against the Terrapins on Nov. 22, it came as a surprise that the senior was listed as out on the injury report. Hausmann also missed The Game against the Buckeyes and was not with the team for that one either, despite shutting down rumors on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he had left the team.

Ahead of head coach Michigan's Citrus Bowl game against No. 13 Texas on Dec. 31, head coach Sherrone Moore held a press conference on Sunday afternoon with the media, where Moore provided a brief update on Hausmann's situation.

What Moore said about Hausmann's status

"Yeah, you know, Ernest is going through some things just I don't really want to talk on or speak on, just things from a personal standpoint," Moore said. He's also been dealing with a thumb that happened in the Northwestern game. So just things that he's been dealing with and we're just here to support him."

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) reacts after he makes a play on defense against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At this point, it's unclear whether Hausmann will practice with, travel or play with the team when they go to Orlando for the bowl game to face Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns at Camping World Stadium.

This season, Hausmann has made 68 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, has one sack and one pass defended. For his career, Hausmann has made 257 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan's game against Texas will kick off at 3 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve.

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) and linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackle Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images