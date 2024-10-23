Sherrone Moore responds to 'unrest' within Michigan fanbase
There's no way around it, this is not the result that anybody in the fanbase wanted when it comes to the Michigan Football program. Although it was expected that we would see some growing pains from the Wolverines following an off-season with so much turnover, there were still plenty of reasons to believe that Michigan could legitimately compete for a conference championship in 2024. But after seven games and some really concerning performances on both sides of the ball, Michigan is now fighting an uphill battle just to qualify for a bowl game.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about how he's dealing with the frustration that's currently being expressed throughout the Michigan fan base.
"Yea, I mean nobody feels it more than the players in this building and us," Moore said. "So, I understand the fans are upset, and, you know, that's college football... that's football in general. So people are going to be upset. And part of the reason why I deleted my social media, and I have been literally just trying to be in the moment. Be where my feet are, be with these kids. Because these kids, for the past 48 hours, they're the ones with their heads down and they're the ones playing in the game. So I do everything I can to make sure we uplift them first, and make sure that them and the coaches are in a position to regroup. I feel like we're in a better position now than we were yesterday to go and prepare for this game."
After back-to-back road losses against Washington and Illinois, the Wolverines will need to regroup for this weekend's rivalry matchup against Michigan State. The good news is that Michigan has the luxury of returning to the Big House for the first time in month, and that homefield advantage should go in long way in helping get the Wolverines back on track.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
