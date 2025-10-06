Sherrone Moore says this Michigan player should be up for the Heisman Trophy
Michigan football's last Heisman Trophy winner came in 1997 when Wolverine defensive back/wide receiver Charles Woodson won the prestigious award. In head coach Sherrone Moore's eyes, he has one player on his current team who he thinks should at least be in the running to win it this year in running back Justice Haynes.
"Animal. He should be up for the Heisman," Moore said at his Monday press conference. "This dude is what you saw on film, an explosive player," Moore continued when asked if Haynes has exceeded expectations. "Because I remember we were watching him, and I think it was, I can’t remember what the team was, but he ran over somebody, and he took it like another 60 yards or something. And then I think he had the most explosive runs on their team. So yeah, I saw it. I knew it."
Moore just may have a point when it comes to Haynes, as the numbers show he has been one of the most explosive offensive players in college football in 2025. After five games, the Alabama transfer ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards with 654 on 85 attempts to go along with eight touchdowns.
Haynes has broken off at least one explosive run in each game and is showing no signs of slowing down. Against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday, against one of the nation's top rushing defenses, Haynes went for 117 yards on the ground on 19 carries, finding the endzone twice more in the Wolverines' win.
According to the odds on BetMGM, Haynes is quite far down the list when it comes to chances to actually win the Heisman, sitting at +5000 (the same odds as Bryce Underwood). However, it's not unreasonable to think Haynes could improve those odds if Michigan keeps winning and the senior keeps performing at the level he's at on a consistent basis.
Wide receiver Desmond Howard (1991) and halfback Tom Harmon (1940) are Michigan's two other all-time Heisman Trophy winners. In 2021, former Michigan and now Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman voting behind then Alabama QB Bryce Young. The following year, Blake Corum finished second in voting before finishing ninth the year after.
Also in 2023, the year the Wolverines won the national title, QB J.J McCarthy finished 10th in the Heisman voting.