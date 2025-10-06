Michigan football QB commit suffers season-ending knee injury
Michigan football's prized 2026 quarterback commit Brady Smigiel has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to a report from Joe Curley from the Ventura County Star.
With Smigiel being in his senior season, the injury means he has played his last game at Newbury Park (Calif.). The four-star signal caller will be able to officially sign with Michigan's class of 2026 in December during the early signing period.
Smigiel, according to an article from On3, suffered the injury after leaping over the goal line for a touchdown that gave his team a 21-7 lead over Santa Barbara this past Friday. He was then helped off the field due to the injury and exited the game.
Multiple reports over the weekend has surfaced that Smigiel would be undergoing an MRI, where the results of the MRI confirmed an ACL tear.
Smigiel has completed 134-of-208 passes for 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns this season for the Panthers. During his junior campaign, the Michigan commit threw for over 3,500 yards with 49 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Surely, Smigiel will work hard to rehab in efforts to make a full recovery to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins gives high praise to Smigiel:
"By the time he’s done at Newbury Park, Smigiel will go down as one of the most prolific passers in California state history," Biggins wrote. "A four-year starter and two time State Player of the Year selection and has been putting up video game numbers since he was a freshman. A pure pocket guy who can surgically carve apart a defense. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws one of the best deep balls in the region. Big, strong and tough, will stay in the pocket and take a shot to deliver the football. An under-rated athlete who can escape pressure and made a big jump as a junior in his ability to evade pressure and pick up chunks of yards with his legs. A true coach on the field who has a high football IQ and natural feel for the position. Knows where to go with the ball, is smart, cerebral and made major strides last season in protecting the football as well. Has worked hard on tightening his release and getting the ball out quicker and tighter. Has shown improvement in his ability to throw on the run and can make big plays when flushed. A natural leader and great teammate as well and has all the tools to be a very good quarterback at the next level."