Michigan football recruits react to visits in Ann Arbor after Wolverines' victory

The program hosted a slew of visitors in Ann Arbor this weekend; Here is how they reacted

Seth Berry

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
A slew of highly touted recruits spanning across various classes, including current Michigan football commits and a number of other targets, were in Ann Arbor on Saturday to see the 20th-ranked Wolverines take down the Wisconsin Badgers at the Big House.

Here are some of their reactions from their time spent at Michigan over the weekend.

Four-star class of 2026 LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State commit)

After receiving an offer from the Wolverine linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary last month, the Cherry Creek (Colorado) linebacker and current MSU commit wasted no time scheduling an official visit to Ann Arbor to get a further look at the Wolverines.

Hodge said his debut visit was a great experience.

"It was a good experience, the energy was next level the fans were super loud the whole game," Hodge told Michigan on SI. "You can really feel the history there, it was a really cool environment."

Four-star class of 2027 TE Anthony Cartwright

Several in-state targets were in attendance for the Wisconsin game, which included Cartwright, a 6-foot-5 tight end from Detroit Country Day (Detroit, Mich.). Cartwright has become a regular visitor to campus during his recruiting process and has established strong connections with the Michigan staff.

"The visit went great," said Cartwright. "Got to catch up and spend a lot of time with the players and coaches today (Saturday) after a great team win!"

Three-star class of 2026 RB Jonathan Brown (Current Michigan commit)

Both of the Wolverines' class of 2026 running back commits in five-star Savion Hiter, along with Brown, were on campus over the weekend. Brown, who committed to running backs coach Tony Alford and the Wolverines in June, said he enjoyed getting to hang out with other players who will be suiting up in the Maize and Blue uniform down the road.

"The vibe was really fun," Brown said. "The fans were fantastic, and it was great to hang out with my future teammates. The game was a classic Big Ten matchup, and I'm glad Michigan came out on top."

Three-star class of 2026 LB Markel Dabney (Current Michigan commit)

Dabney, who also committed to Michigan in June after flipping from SMU, said he also enjoyed spending time with other recruits.

"Man it was great," Dabney said. "Justice Haynes and Bryce underwood and that defense is worth the price of admission, just got to start fast. Chilling with some of the recruits was good. I always have a good time when I come up here."

