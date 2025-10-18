Michigan football has surprising starter listed as OUT against Washington
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan is back in action after taking a tough loss last weekend against USC. With two losses, the Wolverines can't afford to lose any more matchups if they hope to contend for the Big Ten and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Saturday will mark the first challenge in Michigan's path to winning out. The Washington Huskies come to town for what's going to be an early game for the Huskies. Washington, which is kicking off at 9 a.m. PT, comes in with a 5-1 record with the lone loss coming against Ohio State.
Washington has a dynamic duo in QB Demond Williams and RB Jonah Coleman and Michigan is going to have to be much better this weekend than it was last weekend. Gap integrity, pursuit angles, and wrapping up the ball carrier will all be important against the Huskies.
Will Michigan have its main stars this weekend?
Availability report released
TE Marlin Klein is listed as OUT against Washington. The captain and leading TE has been banged up this season, but he did play last weekend against USC. Apparently, Klein has taken a setback and will not suit up against the Huskies. Michigan will need Hogan Hansen and Zach Marshall to step up this weekend.
Then there is RB Justice Haynes. Earlier this week, both Sherrone Moore and Chip Lindsey said the star back was questionable, and that's exactly what he is listed as on the injury report. Michigan's leading rusher appears to be game-time decision. Neither Moore or Lindsey sounded too optimistic this week, so my gut tells me that Jordan Marshall will get most of the reps against Washington. Expect to see both Bryson Kuzdzal and Jasper Parker getting carries behind Marshall.
DT Trey Pierce has been coming on strong the past few games, but he limped off against USC last weekend, and he's also listed as questionable. The Wolverines are deep along the line and Michigan will go with the 'next man up' when rotating the D-line.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: FOX
- On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt