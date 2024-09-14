Sherrone Moore updates Michigan's quarterback status following Arkansas State win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan run game got things going in a massive way on Saturday against Arkansas State. The Wolverines ran for 301 yards as a team and Kalel Mullings had a career-high 153 yards. But the Michigan passing game left much to be desired.
After the game, head coach Sherrone Moore didn't commit to either Davis Warren or Alex Orji -- who replaced Warren following his third interception. He said he needs to watch film and then let practice decide who will start against USC next week.
"Can't have it," Moore said of Warren's three interceptions. "Put the ball in harm's way too many times. Made a change. We Will continue to practice and go from there.
"That's why we practice. Will figure that out in practice."
It figures to be either Warren or Orji against the Trojans. Seventh-year veteran Jack Tuttle was questionable for the second game in a row, but didn't do anything during warmups. While Moore wants to see both quarterbacks continue to compete this week in practice, he said he was surprised by the results. Warren completed 11-of-14 on Saturday, but his three incompletions all went to the other team. Moore said Warren handled being subbed out for Orji well.
"Not great stuff to put on film," Moore continued. "Yeah, I was surprised. But it's football, so that stuff is going to happen, but had to make a change.
"He's disappointed as you would think he would be. His attitude, the way he carries himself around the other guys was outstanding. But he knew he couldn't do that putting the ball in harm's way -- he was positive."
At the end of the day, the interceptions fall on Warren, but it was a mix of bad pass protection and bad decisions that resulted in the turnovers. Moore confirmed Warren's second interception, the defender from his right hit his arm. The third, Moore said was an errant throw. And the first interception, Donovan Edwards took the blame for missing his block.
"Some of it was protection, but at the end of the day we have to take care of the football," Moore said. "We can't have those turnovers. We take a lot of pride in making sure that we don't do that. Usually when we take care of the football we win, so that's what we're going to try to do."
When Orji did come in, he orchestrated a touchdown dive right away. Granted, most of it came from the ground, but Orji did throw a nine-yard touchdown to Hogan Hansen. Orji also had an overthrow to Fred Moore that would've resulted in a touchdown. Moore said they wanted Orji to throw the ball and gain some confidence in that area.
"He had the over hrow, but wanted to let it rip and gain confidence and put it out there," Moore said of Orji. "Did a good job of managing and taking care of the football, which is the number one thing we want our quarterback to do."
Michigan will host USC next weekend at 3:30 p.m. ET
