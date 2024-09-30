Sherrone Moore updates Will Johnson, injuries ahead of Washington road game
Michigan football was without several key players on Saturday when it got by Minnesota 27-24 in the Big House. It was a much longer injury report than what we've seen since Week 1. A couple of defensive backs like Wesley Walker and Ja'Den McBurrows were OUT after playing in the first four games. Then players like Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Semaj Morgan, and Greg Crippen were all questionable and although they suited up and warmed up -- none of them played.
Now that Michigan is headed West to take on Washington in its first road game of the season, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about some of those guys who were injured. Moore shared that both Johnson and Stewart are heading in the right direction and are in good shape to play. Left tackle Myles Hinton left the Gophers' game and was replaced by Jeff Persi, but his status sounds promising. Moore also shared Morgan is heading in the right direction, too.
"Yeah, they're all working through something," Moore said on Monday. "Myles is working through something, came out the game. Probably could have went back in, but held him out.
"And Josaiah and Will look like they'll be in good shape for this week."
While it's promising on that front, Moore also shared there are two long-term injuries and both are in the secondary. The Michigan head coach says the Wolverines will be without Ja'Den McBurrows and Jaden Mangham for a very extended time. Safety Wesley Walker could return at some point.
[Ja'Den] McBurrows will be out. [Jaden] Mangham, he's working through something. He could possibly come back," Moore said. "Wes Walker is working through something, but he's not out long-term, no."
Michigan will face Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
