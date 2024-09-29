PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against Minnesota
It was another tale of two halves for the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue walked into halftime with a 21-3 lead and dominated all three phases of the game. But like last weekend, the script was flipped in the second half. The Gophers scored 21 points and Michigan mustered six. The game went down to an onside kick recovery that was taken away from Minnesota due to an offside call for the Wolverines to walk away as winners.
For the fifth time in a row, Michigan will keep the Little Brown Jug following a 27-24 win over the Gophers. Let's check in to see which players were the studs and the duds of the game.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over Minnesota. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Colston Loveland - 82.2 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 79.1 grade
C Dom Giudice - 76.6 grade
LT Jeff Persi - 73.9 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 67.7 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
WR Fred Moore - 41.1 grade
WR C.J. Charleston - 49.6 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 53.1 grade
TE Max Bredeson - 56.0 grade
WR Peyton O'Leary - 56.9 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
CB Jyaire Hill - 80.3 grade
Edge TJ Guy - 76.8 grade
DT Rayshaun Benny - 69.8 grade
DT Mason Graham - 67.0 grade
SS Quinten Johnson - 66.2 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Cam Brandt - 51.5 grade
DT Ike Iwunnah - 53.5 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 53.9 grade
Edge Derrick Moore - 60.5 grade
LB Ernest Hausmann - 60.6 grade
Snap counts to know
If there was any doubt on who the lead running back was for Michigan, Kalel Mullings played in 47 snaps compared to Donovan Edwards playing in 24.
Tight end Colston Loveland was back, but played in just 16 snaps. Marlin Klein was in on 43 snaps.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bell led all receivers with 40 snaps. Tyler Morris was second with 39.
Without Will Johnson, both Jyaire Hill and Aamir Hall played in the most snaps of anyone with 70.
TJ Guy drew the start in place of Josaiah Stewart and not only did he play 60 snaps, but he out-snapped Derrick Moore who had 45 snaps. Cam Brandt was next with 25 and true freshman Dom Nichols had seven.
Linebcacker Jimmy Rolder continues to see his snap cout rise. He played 30 snaps which was the most he's played all year. Jaishawn Barham continues to stay around the 40-50 mark and he played in 50 snaps on Saturday.
