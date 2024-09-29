What the national media is saying about Michigan following a close win over Minnesota
Michigan came away with a win over rival Minnesota on Saturday, 27-24. It appeared the Wolverines were going to cruise their way to victory going into halftime up 21-3, but second-half woes came to almost bite Michigan. The maize and blue scored just six points in the final 30 minutes while mistakes helped Minnesota capitalize on 21 second-half points. It took Minnesota going offsides on an onside kick for the Wolverines to get out of the Big House alive.
At the end of the day, Michigan continues to win close games and while they may look ugly, the Wolverines are 4-1 on the year. Michigan is still hoping to get its passing game going in the near future. Quarterback Alex Orji had a minimal improvement throwing for 86 yards against Minnesota -- he threw for 32 against USC last weekend.
Here is what the national media is saying about Michigan following its win over Minnesota.
Heather Dinich (ESPN) 'Projecting the College Football Playoff top 12 after Week 5'
Dinich has Michigan No. 10 in her CFP rankings.
"Michigan continues to win with its defense and running game, but the selection committee will question the Wolverines' passing game. Alex Orji completed 10 of 18 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception that bolstered Minnesota's fourth-quarter comeback. The Wolverines gave up 21 fourth-quarter points to Minnesota. Back-to-back Big Ten wins against USC and Minnesota keep them in the mix, but five straight September home games and the lopsided loss to Texas will keep them lower on the list. It helped that USC battled back to beat Wisconsin at home, sustaining the value of Michigan's Sept. 21 win against the Trojans."
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) 'Michigan must win ugly with one-dimensional offense, but hot Big Ten start shows that identity can work'
"With the lack of a passing attack, defenses will continue to focus on stopping Mullings and the Michigan rushing attack. That will force Michigan to rely on defense and special teams to keep it in games as well, which both did in spurts against Minnesota. The Wolverines defense finished with five sacks, nine tackles for loss and forced two turnovers Saturday; the special teams unit blocked a punt.
"The first turnover forced resulted in a three-play, 16-yard touchdown drive for Michigan. The blocked punt set up an 11-yard touchdown. Those were two short fields the Wolverines offense desperately needed. Of Michigan's 11 offensive possessions, only two of them covered more than 40 yards. Five covered 10 yards or fewer........
"Michigan survived, but unlike last season when it was able to bludgeon teams, it'll need to play cleaner and win at the margins. Defense, special teams, and a healthy dose of Mullings ought to do it."
Chip Patterson (CBS Sports) 'Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Alabama moves to No. 1 spot after thrilling win over Georgia in instant classic'
Chip has Michigan moving from No. 12 to No. 10 in his AP rankings.
"The top one-loss team in the country one week ago won't move too much after a 27-24 win against Minnesota. The Wolverines won't be the top one-loss team in the country anymore but shouldn't see too much adjustment in the reshuffling."
Austin Meek (The Athletic) 'Can Michigan keep winning like this? Final thoughts on Alex Orji and more after Minnesota'
"Another week, another win that raised red flags. It’s hard to imagine Michigan will be able to live on the edge like this without falling off at some point. Especially now that the Wolverines have to go on the road, first to Washington next week and then to Illinois on Oct. 19.
"Michigan players are probably tired of hearing that what they’re doing is unsustainable after winning games. But after that fourth quarter, it was hard for anybody to be too defiant. The Wolverines are fortunate to be 4-1 and need to play better if they want their Big Ten winning streak — now at 27 games and counting — to continue."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against Minnesota
Alex Orji gives honest assessment of the Michigan passing game