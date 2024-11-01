Social media explodes after Michigan football flips Cincinnati commit Benny Patterson
Flip season is in full force in Ann Arbor. Obviously, fans are closely looking at five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and hoping he flips from LSU to Michigan. The Wolverines are also trending for four-star cornerback Shamari Earls who is committed to Georgia.
But on Friday morning, Michigan landed Cincinnati commit, Benny Patterson. The Newburgh (IN) Castle 245-pound lineman is a three-star according to the Composite and is the 659th-ranked recruit and the 75th-best defensive lineman. But he is viewed as a four-star by On3.
Patterson committed to Cincinnati back on April 22, 2024. But Michigan has been working to flip him from the Bearcats and it finally happened. With the addition of Patterson, Michigan now has 17 commitments in the 2025 class. Michigan now has three defensive linemen and Patterson joins Jaylen Williams and Bobby Kanka.
Folowing his commitment, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions.
