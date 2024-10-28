Recruiting insider on Michigan and Bryce Underwood rumors: 'Dialogue with Wolverines is real'
It's a rumor that has seemed to gain some momentum over the last couple of weeks, and it sounds like there's a very real push from Michigan's side to try and flip the top rated quarterback in the 2025 class. Bryce Underwood committed to LSU on Jan. 6 just two days before the Michigan Wolverines won the National Championship on Jan. 8. Although the Belleville (MI) product considered the Wolverines early in his recruitment, he indicated that the lack of development at the QB position ultimately led him to go elsewhere.
But it sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore is doing his best to try and get the five-star QB to reconsider what a future in Ann Arbor could look like, and it might be working. On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong became the latest insider to indicate that this recruitment is one to keep your eye on moving forward:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
