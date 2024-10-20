Social media reacts Michigan football's lethargic loss to Illinois
The bye week was supposed to fix at least some of Michigan's issues, but it did not. In fact, the Wolverines looked like the same ole Wolverines from the 2024 season -- maybe even worse in some aspects. Michigan has a few nice plays offensively, but seventh-year starting quarterback Jack Tuttle looked just like the ones who came before him -- Davis Warren and Alex Orji -- not up to the standard.
Tuttle threw two interceptions -- one was called back -- and had a fumble. Michigan clearly doesn't have a competent quarterback on this roster and it feels like the Wolverines are putting a blindfold on and randomly choosing who should start each week since none of them are showing results.
After taking their third loss of the season and dropping to 4-3, Michigan fans and national media exploded on social media after the Wolverines suffered a 21-7 loss to Illinois.
