Star Michigan football player leaves game vs. USC

The Wolverines hope to have him back in the second half.

Trent Knoop

Michigan tied the game up with USC at 7-all with just over two minutes left in the first half, but the Wolverines could be without one of their star players. RB Justice Haynes left the game on Michigan's third drive of the ball game and it appeared Haynes was favoring his rib area. A few plays before he went out, he got up favoring his ribs.

Haynes, who is likely out for at least the rest of the first half, had 10 carries for 51 yards against USC. He was seen walking to the tunnel as the Wolverines scored their touchdown. A pass from Bryce Underwood to Donaven McCulley.

Michigan RB Justice Haynes
With Haynes exiting the game, sophomore Jordan Marshall came in and did a fine job. Marshall currently has four carries for 17 yards against the Trojans. On the season, Marshall has carried the rock 45 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

While you don't want to lose Haynes, who has ran for over 100 yards in all five games so far, it's nice to have a safety blanket with Marshall. Last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, Marshall won the MVP honors after he ran for 100 yards against Alabama in a Wolverines' win.

Miscues from the Wolverines

USC walked right down the field against Michigan on its opening drive of the game. The Wolverines had no answers for Jayden Maiava and the Trojans, and even on the second drive from USC, it took a Jyaire Hill forced fumble to keep USC out of the end zone.

Missed tackles have been the theme on Saturday night against USC. Several players have missed tackles open in space, and that's going to need correcting to finish not only the first half, but the entire second half

