ESPN's College GameDay makes pick between Washington vs. Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines are set to host Washington for a major Big Ten matchup. Both the Huskies and Michigan have one loss in conference play, and neither team can afford to lose anymore games if they hope to get into the Big Ten Championship Game.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines had College Football Playoff aspirations and with two losses on the schedule, Michigan has to win out to be in the conversation. While all games must be played, this appears to be the biggest challenge on Michigan's schedule until it reaches the Ohio State game. If the Wolverines can get by the Huskies on Saturday, then Michigan will be heavily favored in the remainder of its games.
But Michigan will have to play better than it did a week ago. Tackling, establishing a run game, and getting Bryce Underwood rolling early will be keys for the Wolverines.
ESPN's College GameDay made its pick on who would win the big game.
College GameDay makes the pick
- Desmond Howard: Michigan
- Pat McAfee: Michigan
- Nick Saban: Washington
- Jelly Roll (Guest Picker): Michigan
- Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan
Michigan Wolverines on SI's Trent Knoop's pick
If Michigan plays anything like it did last week against USC, I think the Wolverines fall to 4-3. However, I see Michigan improving. I foresee Michigan struggling to wrap up Demond Williams/Jonah Coleman on Saturday, but I also don't see the Wolverines racking up 14 missed tackles, again. This will come down to the Wolverines' defense slowing down Williams -- who is excellent at the RPO game.
The Michigan offense will have to prove it can run the football once again. The Wolverines had their season low last week, and if Justice Haynes can't play, then Michigan will have to rely on both Jordan Marshall and Bryce Underwood on the ground. We've seen Andrew Marsh's emergence and Donaven McCulley is also a reliable playmaker. I think the Wolverines make a few more plays than Washington and escape with a big win.
Final score: Michigan 24, Washington 23
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: FOX
- On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan football has surprising starter listed as OUT against Washington
- Final score predictions for Michigan's big contest vs. Washington in Week 8 action
- Game predictions for Michigan football's game vs. Washington this weekend
- Rivals names two 'flip-watch' candidates for Michigan football
- Keys for Michigan football to get back on track vs. 5-1 Washington