Final score predictions for Michigan's big contest vs. Washington in Week 8 action
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action this weekend after suffering a blowout loss against USC. Nothing worked for the Wolverines last weekend and Michigan must play better on all phases if it hopes to beat the 5-1 Washington Huskies.
Washington has one of the top offenses in the Big Ten and the Huskies' rushing game is also toward the top. QB Demond Williams and RB Jonah Coleman make up a tough tandem to stop on the ground and if Michigan struggles tackling -- as it did last week -- it could be another long game for the Wolverines.
Michigan Wolverines on SI is here to predict what fans will see on Saturday.
Trent Knoop
If Michigan plays anything like it did last week against USC, I think the Wolverines fall to 4-3. However, I see Michigan improving. I foresee Michigan struggling to wrap up Demond Williams/Jonah Coleman on Saturday, but I also don't see the Wolverines racking up 14 missed tackles, again. This will come down to the Wolverines' defense slowing down Williams -- who is excellent at the RPO game.
The Michigan offense will have to prove it can run the football once again. The Wolverines had their season low last week, and if Justice Haynes can't play, then Michigan will have to rely on both Jordan Marshall and Bryce Underwood on the ground. We've seen Andrew Marsh's emergence and Donaven McCulley is also a reliable playmaker. I think the Wolverines make a few more plays than Washington and escape with a big win.
Final score: Michigan 24, Washington 23
Seth Berry
Quite frankly, if Washington played in the SEC, they would easily be ranked in the top 25. Nonetheless, despite being unranked, the Huskies come into the Big House with a 5-1 record having played well on both sides of the ball in 2025. Receiver Denzel Boston is a downfield threat capable of giving the Wolverines issues, while Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman have also been tough to slow down this season. Michigan showed nothing to make me believe they will come out with a win against a good Huskies team this weekend.
The silver lining for Michigan fans is that they do return home to the Big House, and it doesn't seem possible to put together a performance that bad two weeks in a row. Still, while Michigan puts together an improved game, I don't think it's enough to beat Washington, even at home. I am predicting the Wolverines drop this one at home and go to 4-3, which means the noise surrounding Sherrone Moore gets increasingly louder.
Final score: Washington 27, Michigan 24
Lucas Reimink
After the tough game out at USC, Michigan returns home to take on a very talented offense in the Washington Huskies. Demond Williams Jr. is a really good quarterback and it’ll be a challenge for Michigan’s defense to keep him contained. Michigan has to get better quickly and bounce back here at home against a Washington team that should be ranked. I think they’ll be able to run the ball successfully, which will take some pressure off both Bryce Underwood at quarterback, as well as keep the defense fresh as the game goes on. I got Michigan bouncing back and getting into the win column once again.
Final score: Michigan 30, Washington 27