Keys for Michigan football to get back on track vs. 5-1 Washington
After a tough loss on the road to USC, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor for a contest with Washington. The Huskies are coming off a win over Rutgers, and Washington will look for a statement win after starting the season 5-1.
Here are three keys for Michigan to pull out the win.
1. Tackle better than you have all season
Michigan is heading into its seventh game of the season and we still have to write about the Wolverines' fundamentals -- not good. If it's not the WRs catching the football, it's the defense making tackles. What hurt Michigan last week against USC? Missed tackles. The Wolverines missed 14 tackles as a team last weekend en route to a blowout loss against the Trojans.
Through six games, Michigan has missed 56 tackles as a team, per PFF. And it's some of the starters who are missing a lot of tackles. Safety Brandyn Hillman leads the team with seven missed tackles, and Jaishawn Barham is No. 2 with six missed tackles.
Sherrone Moore recently spoke on how the Wolverines are working to get better at tackling, and Michigan has to this weekend against the Washington Huskies. Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman could cause havoc against the Wolverines' defense if Michigan misses tackles.
2. Run to set up the pass
Bryce Underwood has been a big upgrade for Michigan at the QB position, but he's still a true freshman and mistakes will happen. Last week, he took an 11-yard sack and threw a redzone INT that cost the Wolverines scores twice. Michigan has to establish its dominance on the ground, whether Justice Haynes plays or not.
The Wolverines have the No. 3 rushing attack in the Big Ten, but Michigan had its lowest output on the ground last week when it rushed for 109 yards as a team. Haynes would obviously be a big boost for Michigan, but Jordan Marshall is no slouch, and we need to see Underwood use his legs more -- as he did against CMU and Nebraska.
The Huskies have the No. 7 rushing defense in the country and Washington will likely put up a challenge. But in the Big House, if Michigan wants to prove it's for real, the Wolverines need to run the ball effectively, which then will open up the passing attack for Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley.
3. Make Washington beat you through the air
On the surface, this might sound crazy since Washington has the No. 24 passing attack in the nation, averaging nearly 280 yards per game through the air. But Demond Williams is as dynamic of a QB out there. For a being a true sophomore, Williams will beat you both through the air and on the ground. What makes Washington tough to defend on the ground is that it has Williams and RB Jonah Coleman.
Coleman is No. 5 in the Big Ten, averaging 86 yards per game, and Williams is No. 12, averaging nearly 64 yards on the ground. The Wolverines can't let Washington beat them on both facets, or it could get ugly for the Michigan defense. USC gashed the Wolverines on the ground last game, and Michigan must trust its teammates and the players need to stick to their assignments.
Getting too much upfield off the ball, Washington will run the ball and do so effectively -- exactly what we saw last week. The Wolverines' secondary was beat last weekend against the Trojans, but USC has better playmakers than Washington has. If Michigan can limit the rushing attack on Saturday, the Wolverines' defense will gain confidence.
