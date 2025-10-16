Rivals names two 'flip-watch' candidates for Michigan football
Michigan has 21 commitments in the 2026 class and the Wolverines currently are sitting with the 10th-ranked class in the country. But Michigan isn't done and it's looking for more talent. Recently, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman named two 'flip-watch' candidates to watch for the Wolverines.
Four-star CB Jamarion Vincent
Michigan hosted Jamarion Vincent for the Wisconsin game earlier this month. Carlton, a 6-foot-2 CB, committed to Baylor back in late January. He appeared to be locked in with the Bears, but when a program like Michigan comes calling -- you have to listen. Vincent is ranked as the No. 116 player in the 2026 class and the No. 14 CB, per the Composite. He is the No. 2 commit in Baylor's class and Vincent holds offers from Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech, among others.
Carlton is one of the jewels of the Bears' recruiting class and it's going to be hard to pluck him out of Waco, but Michigan has a real need at CB. The Wolverines lost four-star Dorian Barney, who flipped to go to Ole Miss, and Michigan will continue to recruit Vincent in hopes of flipping him from Baylor.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Vincent:
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
Four-star offensive lineman Sean Stover
Stover is visiting Michigan this weekend for the Washington game, but the Wolverines will have to fend off Duke -- Stover committed to the Blue Devils back in November of 2024. However, Stover has a lot of interest in Michigan and the Wolverines are moving to flip him.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 311 prospect in the cycle. He hails from Prosper (TX) and he projects at center at the next level.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Stover:
True center prospect who combines on-field experience with promising position-relevant combine-testing athleticism. Plays for a high school that has become a veritable O-line factory at the Texas 6A level in the DFW Metroplex. Owns elite lateral athleticism in a combine setting, and that movement ability and short-area quickness show in pads. Frame-limited, but given center projection, not as much of an issue as it would be at other OL spots. Junior year reveals noticeably improved punching consistency compared to "catching" frequency as a sophomore. Travels on time as a puller and a climber. Shows some anchoring capability in pass protection. Plays hard and looks for more work. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside as a center stalwart.
