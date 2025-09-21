The good and the bad from Michigan football's 30-27 win over Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan football picked up a big win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday by a score of 30-27 to move to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines had parts of the game in which they dominated on both sides of the ball, but also allowed the Huskers to hang around due to some self inflicted errors.
Let's analyze the "good" and the "bad" from the contest.
The Good
Michigan's offensive line and running backs re-establish dominance
Going into the game, it was clear the Wolverines had an advantage up front on offense against a smaller Nebraska front seven. The question was whether Michigan would be able to execute blocks and run the ball effectively even when the Huskers would crash linebackers to try to stop the ground game.
Clearly, the Wolverines were able to execute on their way to a 286-yard rushing day led by Justice Haynes with 149 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Marshall also broke off a big run for a score and finished with 80 yards on six carries. On those touchdown runs and on several other occasions, the offensive line created gaping holes for the backs and Bryce Underwood to run through, which helped the Maize and Blue get a strong grip on the game for much of the afternoon.
On Saturday, Michigan looked more like the teams from 2021-23 in terms of how they could control games on the ground. Against a Nebraska defense that came in as the top team in the nation against the pass, it was necessary for Michigan's offense to get things going on the ground and take pressure off of its true freshman QB.
The Michigan front seven dominates
Nebraska sophomore QB Dylan Raiola certainly made some plays on his way to a three-touchdown and over 300-yard passing day. However, the Wolverines' front seven made him work for everything in what ended up being a seven-sack day, led by Derrick Moore and Rayshaun Benny with 1.5 each.
The negative plays allowed for the Wolverines to play in many advantageous down and distance situations and keep Nebraska's offense behind the sticks. Somehow, nobody on the Nebraska offensive line was called for a holding penalty all game despite constant pressure on Raiola, but the Wolverines didn't let that faze them as they played an excellent game up front on both sides of the ball.
Zvada looks back to being automatic
After missing a couple of kicks the past couple weeks that he usually drills, Dominic Zvada was back to form on Saturday while going 3-for-3, including a long of 56 yards.
In a game that many predicted to be close coming in, the Wolverines were going to need every kick Zvada was able to provide, and he certainly came up big in Michigan's conference opener.
The Bad
Self-inflicted errors nearly cost the Wolverines the game
While Saturday was a game that Michigan proved to be the better team over time, self-inflicted mistakes at critical times largely kept the Huskers in the game.
First, when Michigan was up 10-0 early in the second quarter, Underwood put the ball on the ground and fumbled while trying to step up in the pocket, which gave the Huskers momentum as they eventually tied it at 10-10.
Then, after the Wolverines went back up 17-10, acting head coach Biff Poggi made an error by not calling a timeout late in the second quarter on a fourth down play to force a Nebraska punt. Instead, Matt Rhule was able to run the clock down to just a few seconds, allowing them a chance at a Hail Mary, which the Huskers converted on at the end of the half.
In the third quarter, with Michigan back up 10, safety Brandyn Hillman received a taunting penalty after gesturing toward the Husker sideline when the Wolverines' defense otherwise would have been off the field. Instead, Nebraska drove the ball down the field and converted a field goal to cut it back to a one score game.
Ultimately, Michigan was able to finish the game and get the job done with a lot of positives to build off. But the in-game management from the coaching staff and the self-inflicted mistakes overall will have to be cut down as the Wolverines need to be more disciplined as the season progresses.