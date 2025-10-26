Stock up and stock down in the Michigan vs. Michigan State game
Stock up: Both running backs
Both running backs played really well for Michigan. They each had over 100 yards and each averaged over 5 yards per carry with 3 total rushing TD's between the two of them. Justice Haynes came back after missing the last game and looked like himself once again. Jordan Marshall got more run than in most games when Haynes has been healthy this year and he continues to show why he deserves more touches. They are both really good players in their own right and together they're one of the best backfields in the entire country in my opinion.
Stock down: Jaden Mangham
Jaden Magham got the start at safety playing against his former team and he had his struggles. He missed a couple tackles and also gave up some yards in the pass game as well. PFF had him as Michigan's 4th worst defensive player in this game with a 51.2 grade. I know he's not a normal starter when Rod Moore is healthy but he didn't do himself any favors with his play in this game.
Stock up: Jimmy Rolder
Jimmy Rolder played his best game in a Michigan uniform in my opinion. He was all over the field in this game and made impactful plays throughout the whole game. He finished with 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, and I credited him with two pass breakups as well. He also shot a gap and created a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. It looks like Cole Sullivan will miss some time due to injury moving forward and they'll need Jimmy Rolder to play this well the rest of the year to fully maximize what this defense is capable of.
Stock down: Semaj Morgan
Semaj Morgan just continues to baffle me. He drops passes at wide receiver and he makes bad decisions at punt returner. I truly don't see the value he provides for Michigan as more often than not he's a liability when he's out there. His playing time needs to be significantly reduced until he proves he can provide value for this team when he's out there.
Stock up: Andrew Marsh
While Michigan's pass game didn't produce much in this game, Andrew Marsh was really the lone bright spot. He caught 3 passes for 54 yards and continues to prove himself as Michigan's #1 wide receiver since he got inserted to the starting lineup following Michigan's first bye week. He's been extremely impressive so far for Michigan, doing all of this as a true freshman. It'll be really fun to watch what he does for the rest of his Michigan career.
Stock down: Bryce Underwood
Not all progression is linear, and that was surely true for Bryce Underwood in this game. He played really well last week against a better Washington defense last week but really struggled in this game against Michigan State's defense. He completed only 8/17 passes for 86 yards. He just never looked comfortable back there and even when he had time to make plays, he rushed himself through his progressions and tucked the ball down to run before he really needed to. Not his best performance and let's hope he learns from this game and uses it to improve himself for later on in this season.