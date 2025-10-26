PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's fourth-straight win over MSU
It wasn't pretty, but Michigan went back to its vintage self to get the win over Michigan State in East Lansing. The Wolverines threw for just 86 yards and completed eight passes, but Michigan didn't need Bryce Underwood to win this game. The Wolverines leaned on physicality and the run game to beat their bitter rivals, 31-20.
The Wolverines ran for 276 yards as a team. Justice Haynes was back and rushed for 152 yards and two scores, while Jordan Marshall ran for 110 yards and a score.
Michigan's defense was all over the place in this one, causing QB Aidan Chiles problem after problem. The Wolverines sacked the QB four times -- two from Derrick Moore -- and Chiles was under duress for a lot of the game. LB Jimmy Rolder and CB Jyaire Hill were the MVPs of the defense. Rolder was all over the place and Hill played blanket coverage on Nick Marsh.
Following the win, here are Michigan's PFF grades and snap counts.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- RB Jordan Marshall - 83.7 grade
- RT Andrew Sprague - 76.5 grade
- TE Max Bredeson - 74.3 grade
- RG Jake Guarnera - 72.2 grade
- TE Jalen Hoffman - 71.4 grade
- WR Andrew Marsh - 68.9 grade
- LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 65.8 grade
- LT Blake Frazier - 64.0 grade
- RB Justice Haynes - 60.7 grade
- TE Zack Marshall - 60.5 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- WR Donaven McCulley - 47.6 grade
- QB Bryce Underwood - 48.2 grade
- WR Semaj Morgan - 52.0 grade
- WR Channing Goodwin - 57.4 grade
- TE Marlin Klein - 59.2 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- LB Jimmy Rolder - 81.4 grade
- S Brandyn Hillman - 77.6 grade
- S Mason Curtis - 73.2 grade
- Edge Derrick Moore - 73.2 grade
- CB Jyaire Hill - 69.4 grade
- Edge Jaishawn Barham - 69.4 grade
- DT Rayshaun Benny - 69.0 grade
- DT Enow Etta - 68.6 grade
- Edge TJ Guy - 67.9 grade
- CB Elijah Dotson - 66.4 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- CB Shamari Earls - 45.4 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 46.5 grade
- DT Damon Payne - 49.5 grade
- S Jaden Mangham - 51.2 grade
- Edge Cameron Brandt - 54.8 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- After a career day against Washington, TE Zack Marshall saw just 13 snaps against MSU
- Possibly due to drops, WR Semaj Morgan's snap count dropped to 26 snaps, and WR Channing Goodwin saw 21 snaps in relief
- RB Justice Haynes was back in his lead role, seeing 47 snaps. Whereas Jordan Marshall played in 23 snaps
- With LB Cole Sullivan exiting early, Georgia transfer Troy Bowles played 25 snaps -- his most as a Wolverine
- After a surprise DNP against Washington, safety Brandyn Hillman was back and played the second-most snaps on the team with 64
- DL Enow Etta continues to emerge for Michigan and saw the most snaps (31) he's seen since the opener against New Mexico (35).
- Freshmen Jayden Sanders (11), Shamari Earls (11), Jordan Young (11), Elijah Dotson (10), and Nate Marshall (5) all saw snaps on the defense against MSU.
