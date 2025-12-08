1 Michigan football player made On3's 2025 True Freshman All-American Team

Michigan was hopeful for a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, but the Wolverines fell short by going 9-3 on the season -- a two-game improvement from the 2024 regular season. Not only was Michigan the youngest team in the Big Ten, but by the end of the season, the Wolverines were starting six freshmen on offense.

As far as true freshmen go, QB Bryce Underwood and WR Andrew Marsh were the two who led the Wolverines' passing attack this season. Marsh had a terrific final eight games and the Texas product was named to On3's College Football True Freshman All-American Team.

"Andrew Marsh emerged as one of Michigan’s most dependable playmakers and a trusted target for fellow true freshman Bryce Underwood. The Houston-area native finished second nationally in receiving yards among true freshmen, catching 42 passes for 641 yards and three touchdowns, an impressive feat considering he did not see significant snaps during the first month of the season. Once in Michigan’s rotation, Marsh showcased strong hands at the catch point and the ability to find space in opposing defenses. The former four-star had a statement showing in the Wolverines’ 24-22 late-season win over Northwestern, earning True Freshman of the Week honors after hauling in 12 receptions for 189 yards and making several clutch grabs on the game-winning drive. With Michigan looking to bolster its receiving corps this offseason, the true freshman figures to play a key role in the Wolverines’ passing attack moving forward."

Marsh's emergence propelled Michigan's passing game

Not only did Marsh lead Michigan with 641 yards on the season, but his emergence in the final eight games really moved the needle for the Wolverines' passing game. Marsh had just one reception in the first four games of the season.

But in the fifth game, against Wisconsin, Marsh earned the start. He had four catches for 80 yards and never looked back. He was the Big Ten's leading WR post October and had a couple of big outings. The biggest came against Northwestern, where he caught 12 passes for 189 yards.

The Wolverines will look to add more playmakers this offseason to surround Underwood, but after 2025, the Underwood-Marsh connection won't be going away anytime soon.