Stock up/stock down: Michigan at USC
Stock Up: Andrew Marsh
Once again, Andrew Marsh played well, he led the team in both targets, catches and yards. He finished the game with 8 catches on 9 targets for 138 yards and one 69-yard touchdown. He has been Michigan's best wide receiver these last two games and they've come in his first two career starts which is a very encouraging sign for his future in a Michigan uniform.
Stock Down: Ernest Hausman
Ernest Hausman really struggled in this game. He missed multiple tackles in this game and also struggled in coverage. USC targeted the linebackers through the air and Ernest Hausman was almost always late to get into his coverage drop which allowed USC to exploit the middle of the field. The most discouraging part of his recent play is he played much better last season. He's a very experienced player, so to play this poorly this late in his career is not good enough.
Stock Up: Cole Sullivan
Cole Sullivan was quite possibly Michigan's best defensive player in this game. He has really good instincts and he's a tackling machine, which Michigan's defense was sorely lacking more of against USC. He looks the part of Michigan's best linebacker and should see his playing time continue to rise as the season goes on. He really deserves to be a starting linebacker for this team and Michigan should make that change sooner rather than later.
Stock Down: Brandyn Hillman
Brandyn Hillman played very poorly yesterday, missing multiple tackles that led to big plays for USC. He wasn't always in bad positions, he just failed to make the plays when he was in position to do so. I thought they should've benched him in this game because you really can't afford to have a safety play so many snaps who's constantly mssing tackles and allowing extra yardage. He's not particularly good at coverage either so if he's not tackling well I'm not really sure what exactly he's providing for this defense when he's out there.
Stock Up: Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall stepped up and played well for the injured Justice Haynes, who left this game early on. He always has run hard and when he's gotten chances to carry the ball, he's produced well for Michigan. He played well against Alabama in the bowl game when he got the lion's share of the carries and did it again in this game against USC. Overall he finished with 100 total yards on 15 touches which led Michigan's backfield by far. He showed in this game that even if Michigan is without Haynes for a few games, he can step up and play well no matter which defense they face.
Stock Down: Giovanni El-Hadi
Giovanni El-Hadi came back after missing the last few games due to injury and he did not play well at all. I'm not sure if he's still hurt or tried to rush back too soon but for an experienced player and team captain to play this poorly is really frustrating. USC's defensive line beat him multiple times in this game and he really struggled out there to even hold his own, let alone win against the USC defensive line. Hopefully he can improve with more time out there with the starting unit otherwise Michigan should look at other options for the starting player at left guard.