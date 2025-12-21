Michigan names interim offensive coordinator after Chip Lindsey leaves for Missouri

While Michigan is still searching for its next head coach, the Wolverines named Biff Poggi as their interim head coach -- some believe he should become the permanent head coach. But it turns out that Michigan doesn't just have one interim coach entering the Citrus Bowl.

After reports indicated that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey would be leaving Michigan on Saturday, it became official on Sunday. The first-year OC is leaving for Missouri, where he will take on the same role under Eli Drinkwitz.

In the wake of Lindsey leaving, it wasn't known if he would still coach Michigan one last time, but according to recent reports, tight ends coach Steve Casula was named the interim offensive coordinator and will call the plays against Texas.

It's not Casula's first rodeo as the Wolverines' interim OC. In fact, last year, after Sherrone Moore fired Kirk Campbell, the Wolverines named Casula as the interim OC for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama last year.

What Casula's offense could look like

Last year, when he was named the interim OC, Casula told the media what the offense could look like under him.

"Well, Michigan's offense is Michigan's offense," Casula said. "You know, like relative to our roster, the play caller, kind of where we were as a program. The offense, the bones of the offense have been the same for a while now. But, you know, every game, every roster, every group of dudes that are available and planned kind of dictate the approach that you take. And we're really focused.

We wouldn't expect much to change in the bowl game, unless a new head coach is hired prior. Expect a heavy dose of Jordan Marshall, with the hopes of Bryce Underwood getting comfortable and getting the ball to Andrew Marsh and other playmakers.

Lindsey is the first assistant coach to leave following Moore's firing. But once a new HC is hired, we would expect more departures.