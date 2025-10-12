PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's loss to USC
The Wolverines took one on the chin against USC and the grades reflect their play.
No. 15 Michigan went into Los Angeles looking to cement itself as one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines walked out looking for answers. Michigan suffered its second loss of the season with a 31-13 loss.
The Wolverines lost their top player, RB Justice Haynes, in the second quarter and he never returned. But it was the Michigan defense that really disappointed. The Wolverines gave up 489 yards of total offense and Michigan allowed USC's backup RB to rush for 158 yards and a score.
Following Michigan's loss to USC, here are some PFF grades and snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- WR Andrew Marsh - 79.8 grade
- RB Jordan Marshall - 73.0 grade
- RB Justice Haynes - 71.1 grade
- RG Jake Guarnera - 70.9 grade
- RT Andrew Sprague - 70.7 grade
- QB Bryce Underwood - 68.8 grade
- LT Evan Link - 64.3 grade
- WR Donaven McCulley - 64.1 grade
- TE Hogan Hansen - 60.4 grade
- TE Max Bredeson - 59.8 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 45.4 grade
- TE Marlin Klein - 48.7 grade
- WR Semaj Morgan - 49.9 grade
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 52.8 grade
- C Greg Crippen - 53.2 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- LB Cole Sullivan - 73.7 grade
- DT Trey Pierce - 70.9 grade
- CB Zeke Berry - 70.6 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 69.5 grade
- Edge TJ Guy - 69.5 grade
- DT Tre Williams - 69.0 grade
- Edge Derrick Moore - 68.1 grade
- Edge Dominic Nichols - 67.3 grade
- S Mason Curtis - 66.9 grade
- DT Rayshaun Benny - 64.8 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- LB Jimmy Rolder - 44.9 grade
- S Brandyn Hillman - 47.0 grade
- S Rod Moore - 48.2 grade
- DT Damon Payne - 52.5 grade
- DL Enow Etta - 53.6 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- TE Hogan Hansen made his return and logged 24 snaps
- Despite Giovanni El-Hadi's struggles, Nate Efobi didn't log any snaps along the O-line
- WR Jamar Browder had two snaps -- many expected him to be a factor on Saturday
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal logged seven snaps backing up Jordan Marshall
- Edge TJ Guy saw just 15 snaps, behind Dominic Nichols, who had 20
- Rod Moore played his season-high with 47 snaps
- LB Cole Sullivan tied his season-high with 32 snaps against USC
- DL Enow Etta saw 30 snaps and he continues to play more and more each week
