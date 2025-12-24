Michigan football could have massive amount of opt-outs for Citrus Bowl

On Monday, Michigan football interim head coach Biff Poggi said the Wolverines have three official opt outs for the Dec. 31 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas, which includes Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham and Giovanni El-Hadi.

During the Monday press conference, Poggi made it sound like those would be the extent of the opt outs and that the Wolverines would have most of their roster available for the game.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines acting head coach Biff Poggi watches during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

However, when speaking on The Stampede Podcast, a Texas Longhorns podcast that features Mack Brown and Vince Young, a clip was released of Poggi painting a much different picture for the bowl game, saying his team could have more not making the trip.

Poggi talks potential opt-outs and approach to the game

"It's been like something I've never experienced," Poggi said of the current situation with the football program. "And all I want for these kids is to enjoy the experience of playing in the Citrus Bowl against a team that should be in the CFP. I think we can all say that after the first round we saw—I mean, come on. Give me a break. And to just enjoy it. And I will tell you this—we have not talked about—obviously we talk all the time about Texas' personnel and what they do and all of that.

"But we're being very careful about putting any goals around this thing that could wind up being a further disappointment to the kids we have. And that could be viewed as wrong, but I just feel, having my hands on the pulse, that right now what they need is to enjoy the game of football again. And we will play hard, we're coming. We will play hard. I don't know how many we'll come with, quite frankly.

"And I don't know how well we'll play. But we'll play hard and I want them to be able to say the rest of their lives 'we went, we played really hard against a great opponent and we gave it our all.' When lesser men would have maybe not—and probably will not be there on the 31st. So, I'm thinking, honestly, there could be 25 guys possibly not come back."

Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi spoke to @CoachMackBrown, @VinceYoung10 & @BobBallouSports about the approach he is taking ahead of the Citrus Bowl matchup with the Longhorns & how many Wolverines could potentially opt out of the game. pic.twitter.com/0FtjVX6nHj — THE STAMPEDE (@TheStampedeUT) December 23, 2025

Poggi did not discuss other players beyond the three he mentioned Monday who will be opting out, but it's hard to imagine what could have changed to make Poggi change his tone so drastically about his estimation on how many Wolverines will be with the team in Orlando.

There has not been any additional context to the clip released by The Stampede, so when the full episode comes out, it may be easier to tell whether Poggi is referencing 25 players who will sit out the bowl or 25 players who may not return to next year's team.

Michigan and Texas kick off at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Camping World Stadium.