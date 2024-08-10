The 'Day-to-day' conversations are what drove Quinten Johnson back to Michigan for one more year
Back in early February, fifth-year safety Quinten Johnson announced he would enter the NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility. But one month later, Johnson signed an NIL deal and announced he was actually coming back to Ann Arbor for his sixth year.
Recently during a media availability, Johnson said he was dealing with an injury toward the end of the 2023 football season. He was hoping to get some work in for the NFL Draft, but he was around Ann Arbor rehabbing instead. Once Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and Sherrone Moore took over, Keon Sabb left for Alabama and it opened up more opportunities for Johnson to come back. After speaking with Wink Martindale, it made sense for Johnson to come back for one final year.
"After the season, I was dealing with an injury. And I was kind of taking it day by day just seeing how the injury would progress, and weighing out my options on what made the most sense," Johnson said."I had a great conversation with Coach Moore and Wink (Martindale) about just different opportunities. It just made the best sense to come back."
Johnson, who began his career as a special teams player, kept climbing the ladder in the safety room and was a major contributor last year. Fans will remember his hit against Ohio State and forcing a fumble during the Rose Bowl. Johnson played in all 15 games last season. After being around the new-look coaching staff while rehabbing, he said those day-to-day conversations are what sold him on coming back.
“Even when I was declared for the Draft, I was still here a lot — just talking to ‘Wink’ and talking to coach Moore and talking to a lot of the different players about what I can improve as a player," said Johnson. "I was able to have those day-to-day conversations and day-to-day interactions that ultimately led to me coming back.”
Once Rod Moore suffered a non-contact injury this spring it really appeared to open a serious role up for Johnson. But Michigan went out and landed four defensive backs from the transfer portal. Two of which being safeties: Wesley Walker (Tennessee) and Jaden Mangham (Michigan State). The Wolverines also have a pair of young guys who are going to attempt to get playing time this year in Brandyn Hillman and Jacob Oden.
But Johnson isn't worried about the added competition from the portal. He's actually room with Walker right now and he views it as a better opportunity at getting better each and every day while making the room stronger.
“Me and Wes [Walker] are roommates, and it’s a great opportunity to get better each day,” Johnson said. “There’s no animosity. It’s all about work, it’s all about grind, it’s all about how we make ourselves better each day.
“The way I look at it, it’s becoming the best version of myself each day. I can improve my draft stock just by showing some of the skills that I do have. Being out there every day, becoming the best version of myself on this level to get to the next level and be even better.”
The Wolverines will take the field on August 31 against Fresno State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football's offensive coaches bring much-needed continuity to Wolverines
Michigan wide receivers are testing their ability against 'The best corner in America' during fall practice
Michigan K Dominic Zvada has been 'really good', showing off his leg during fall camp