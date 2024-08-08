Michigan K Dominic Zvada has been 'really good', showing off his leg during fall camp
It's never easy to replace an elite kicker like Michigan had in Jake Moody for a few years. But the Wolverines did the best they could do by going into the transfer portal and landing former Louisville kicker James Turner. Turner did a good job as the Wolverines' starting kicker last season and Michigan could count on Turner to make the tough ones. But after just one season in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines were left searching for another place kicker.
Michigan had young Adam Samaha on the roster but after a shaky spring, the Wolverines went back into the portal and grabbed Dominic Zvada. The rising junior spent the past two seasons at Arkansas State as the starting kicker. Zvada was 17-of-22 last season with the Red Wolves and made a season-long of 53 yards. He didn't miss a PAT.
On Thursday, special teams coordinator JB Brown was asked about Zvada. While Brown made it clear that both Zvada and Samaha are in a battle, he noted that Zvada has done a great job since he's arrived in Michigan.
"He's done a great job," special teams coach JB Brown said. "He's kicked a lot of long field goals this camp, he's been consistent from short field goals so he needs to continue to do it. Also, Adam Samaha has been doing a great job, too. Both of those guys are competing at a high level and have done a great job in camp."
When Zvada came to Ann Arbor most people highlighted his strong leg. Arkansas State has Zvada listed as making a 56-yard field goal back in 2022 as its place kicker. He is already listed on the Lou Groza Award Watch List heading into the '24 season. Brown added how consistent Zvada has been this fall and shared how well he's kicking from long range.
"He's been consistent from long-range, too," Brown said of Zvada. "I think he's 6-for-7 from 50-plus, which is nice. He's gotta continue to do it day in and day out but he is really good right now. Looking forward to keeping him going."
Michigan will open the season on August 31 against Fresno State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Will Johnson says CB Jyaire Hill has a 'chance at making a lot of plays this year'
Ernest Hausmann explains 'how tough' Jaishawn Barham plays, excited to play alongside him
Michigan's Wink Martindale talks Will Johnson, playing man vs. zone coverage