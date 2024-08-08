Michigan wide receivers are testing their ability against 'The best corner in America' during fall practice
Michigan has a few question marks on its roster outside of quarterback heading into 2024. One of those questions is at the wide receiver position. Not exactly based around talent at wide receiver, but more so revolving around experience. Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan return and both are expected to become valuable assets to the Wolverines' offense this season. Outside of those two, Michigan is breaking in some very inexperienced playmakers like Fredrick Moore, Amorion Walker, C.J. Charleston -- at the Big Ten level -- and Kendrick Bell.
But as the old saying goes 'Iron sharpens iron' rings true in Ann Arbor these days. Michigan boasts the nation's best cornerback in Will Johnson. Johnson, a 2023 All-American, will be a top 10 NFL draft pick this coming April assuming he leaves Michigan after his junior season. On Thursday, Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy told the media how his wide receiver corps loves measuring up to Johnson on a daily basis.
"It's the best corner in America," Bellamy said of Will Johnson. "The guys, they all run to Will because they want to go against him. You want to see where you're kind of measuring yourself up at and, conversely, Will does the same thing. He wants to go against different receivers with different skill sets. Here at Michigan, we're blessed to have an abundance of talent and the guys -- they love iron sharpening iron, the old adage. The guys love that, they love going against each other. For us in our room, they love going against Will because he's the standard."
But it's not just Michigan's top two receivers who get to test their abilities against the rising junior. Guys who are trying to jump up the pecking order are all running toward Johnson's side of the field to test him. Both Amorion Walker and C.J. Charleston are trying to show what they can do on the football field.
"Fred Moore, Amorion Walker, he's with him," Bellamy said of who wants to go against Johnson. "C.J. Charleston. Everyone, really. Will gets an opportunity whether it's one-on-one drills or 7-on-7, whatever it may be. Will wants to see a different dynamic of receivers."
If the Michigan receivers are able to make some plays against Johnson, then it's safe to assume the Wolverines' wide receiver corps will be just fine in 2024.
Michigan will open the season on August 31 against Fresno State.
