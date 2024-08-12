The Week 2 matchup between Michigan and Texas will be historic
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines won't have the luxury of playing what amounts to be a handful of preseason games before their first big test in 2024, as the No. 4 Texas Longhorns will make their first-ever trip Ann Arbor for a Week 2 matchup in the Big House.
Oddly enough, it will only be the second meeting all-time between the two blue-blood programs, with the only other matchup occurring in the 2005 Rose Bowl. Although Texas won that previous matchup by a score of 38-37, it's the Wolverines who have put together a far more impressive resume overall.
Here's a look at how the two programs compare in several key categories all-time:
All-Time Wins
- Michigan: 1,004
- Texas: 948
All-Time Record
- Michigan: 1004-353-36 (.734)
- Texas: 948-392-33 (.702)
FBS Claimed National Championships
- Michigan: 12
- Texas: 4
Conference Championships
- Michigan: 45
- Texas: 31
Heisman Winners
- Michigan: 3
- Texas: 2
Consensus All-Americans
- Michigan: 88
- Texas: 63
Weeks in AP Poll
- Michigan: 919
- Texas: 773
NFL Draft Picks
- Michigan: 414
- Texas: 368
While the Michigan Football program clearly has the edge when it comes to an all-time resume, there's little doubt that the Longhorns will enter that Week 2 matchup as the betting favorite. Led by veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas is expected to be squarely in the national championship picture when the newly expanded 12-team playoff kicks off later this year.
Michigan, on the other hand, remains somewhat of an unknown heading into 2024. Significant turnover during the off-season have many analysts believing the Wolverines are a fringe playoff team, with most predicting three-losses on the regular season schedule. But even with all of that turnover, the cupboard is far from bare in Ann Arbor. Led by guys like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant, the defensive unit is expected to be one of the best in the country. If the Michigan offense can get solid quarterback play out of Alex Orji, and utilize weapons like Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland effectively, the Wolverines will have a great shot at making another run at the national championship this year.
Either way you cut it, the Week 2 matchup between the two blue blood programs will be must-see TV. The Longhorns and the Wolverines, the first-ever matchup in the Big House, two Top 10 teams with championship hopes trying to make an early statement - it's everything you want in a college football game.
Michigan and Texas will square off on Sep. 7 at NOON on FOX.
