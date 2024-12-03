Three hilarious excuses from Ohio State's fanbase after losing to Michigan...again
The Ohio State fanbase has developed quite the reputation over the last three years. Although they've always been viewed as one of the worst fanbases in all of college football, the lack of success against Michigan since 2021 has created a culture of excuses in Columbus. In 2021, the excuse was that the team didn't feel very good...and the weather. In 2022 and 2023, it was simply the result of Connor Stalions and Michigan cheating.
So what would the Buckeye faithful come up with in the wake of a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan? What possible excuse could they think of to justify losing as a three-touchdown favorite over the Wolverines?
Read below.
1. Ryan Day was preoccupied looking for other jobs
One theory to emerge on Sunday was that head coach Ryan Day had spent the last month inquiring about other jobs. In fact, he was so busy looking for other jobs that he failed to adequately prepare for the must-win matchup with Michigan. While the individual who suggested it provided no evidence, Dave Biddle of 247 Sports seemed to think the theory made sense.
2. Chip Kelly's connection to Larry Ellison
This one is JUICY. So according to "GoBucks2232" (lol), a well-connected source in the Bay Area basically hinted that there may be something nefarious between Larry Ellison (the Oracle billionaire who helped fund the NIL package for Bryce Underwood) and Ohio State's coaching staff - specifically Ryan Day and Chip Kelly. The suggestion here is that Ellison may have paid Day and Kelly millions of dollars to lose to Michigan on purpose.
3. Kicker Jayden Fielding was compromised
Ohio State's field goal kicker Jayden Fielding didn't have a great day on Saturday. But was it truly an off-day for the kicker, or was he compromised? According to this Ohio State fan, only an investigation can give us the answer.
The belief here is that Fielding's accuracy issues almost seemed rehearsed, indicating tampering had likely taken place. This fan is demanding an investigation, along with access to Fielding's call logs and text messages over the last several weeks.
Bonus: It's really only one bad loss
While the excuses are hilarious, few things can compare with the level of coping displayed from the video below. Listen to this group of folks from "Eleven Warriors" try to water the last four years down to just one bad loss for Ryan Day.
