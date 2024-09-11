BREAKING: Sherrone Moore, Michigan reach full contract agreement
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore and the University have come to agreement on a full contract, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel and president Santa Ono announced on Wednesday.
"We are excited to announce that the full contract for University of Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore has been signed by all parties," Manuel and Ono said in a joint statement. "He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan. Our university and athletic department leadership is behind Coach Moore, his coaching staff and the great student-athletes that compete on the field and in the classroom. We are excited to see our team take the field this Saturday against Arkansas State."
Prior to this announcement, Moore had been operating under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the university. The terms of Moore's full contract with the University were not immediately available, however it was previously reported when Moore was first hired that his contract would be a five-year agreement worth $6 million per year, including incentives that could total up to $3.5 million.
"Our University of Michigan administration led by President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this full contract completed," Moore said in a statement. "Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program. We want the attention to be on the players that work so hard to represent this team and university at the highest level. All of my focus is and always will be centered on the mental, physical and spiritual development of the young men that suit up to play for Michigan. Go Blue!"
Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach following the departure of Jim Harbaugh, who left Michigan to accept the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore won four games as the acting head coach last season while Harbaugh served multiple suspensions. The Wolverines are off to a 1-1 start to Moore's full-time tenure, defeating Fresno State in Week 1 before falling to Texas this past weekend.
No. 17 Michigan will host Arkansas State this Saturday for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET at the Big House, with Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.
