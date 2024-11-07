Three keys to Michigan Football upsetting Indiana on Saturday
For the first time in -- forever? -- Michigan will enter Bloomington as double-digit underdogs. But that's what happens when you're at 5-4 and you're facing a red-hot Indiana team that is undefeated and ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The Hoosiers aren't just beating their opponents but throttling them.
Michigan has lost just twice to Indiana since 1987. The Wolverines fell to the Hoosiers in '87 and then lost to Indiana during the 2020 season. The maize and blue hold a 62-10 all-time record against Indiana.
It's a new year with head coach Curt Cignetti running the program. Here are three keys for the Wolverines to upset the Hoosiers.
1. Play with the best fundamentals possible
No matter what anyone says, Michigan's fundamentals have been poor this season. Not only are the Wolverines out of position more than you would like to see, tackling has been an issue. Michigan has missed a whopping 84 tackles this season according to Pro Football Focus and that's not winning football. For comparison, in 15 games last season, Michigan missed 89 tackles.
This is a really good Indiana team that doesn't have any flaws. Offensively and defensively the Hoosiers are ranked in the top 10.
Michigan has to play flawless in order to beat the Hoosiers but not beating itself will help if the Wolverines can play up to the standard. Kurtis Rourke will test the Michigan secondary and the Wolverines need to stick to their assignments -- be in position.
2. Trust your quarterback
Davis Warren hasn't been elite, but since regaining the starting job, he's been good enough to allow the Michigan offense to move the football. Warren has been turnover-free and has gone through his progressions much better than he did in the first 2.5 games as the starter.
But Michigan has to trust him. We don't need to rehash last game against Oregon, but the Wolverines de-railed its own drives twice by taking him out of the game in crucial times. Warren was the main reason the Wolverines moved the football and if he's playing well against Indiana -- trust him.
Allow your quarterback to make plays to Colston Loveland and others. The Hoosiers will pressure Michigan and Indiana has a good secondary, but Kirk Campbell can't get tight and take him out of the game -- especially if the running game isn't good for the third game in a row.
3. Be better on third down for crying out loud
It's going to be challenging for this Michigan team, but the Wolverines have got to be better on third downs. Indiana has the No. 7 third-down offense that converts over 50% of its third downs. The Michigan defense ranks 110th in the country allowing nearly 44% of third-down attempts to be converted.
Wink Martindale and this Michigan team have to be better. It's as simple as that. That goes back to being in position and making the play. When teams get into third-and-long, the Wolverines have got to get off the field. If not, it's going to be a long day.
Same with the offense. Sustain drives and help the defense out. Kirk Campbell, Davis Warren, and Co. need to do a better job of converting third downs and making it as challenging as possible on this IU defense.
