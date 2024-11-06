Wink Martindale on Michigan's tackling: 'I don't see the missed tackles as some other people see it'
When Wink Martindale accepted the Michigan football defensive coordinator job, there were plenty of people who didn't think there would be much of a drop off from the previous three seasons of excellence -- he is the OG of this scheme after all.
But the Wolverines have had plenty of struggles this season. Getting off the field on third downs, stopping the passing attack, at times struggling to stop the run, and tackling. But when meeting with the media on Wednesday, Martindale doesn't believe tackling has been as bad as some think.
"I don't think that it's been an issue throughout the year," Martindale said. "I don't want to lead that off with saying that. I think that we've had some missed tackles, we've had some games where individuals missed some tackles, and I see them working better with their angles and eyes.
"We've done tackling circuits the last three weeks, last four weeks. Gets them more focused on their angles and everything else. But I also think there's a part to the game where there's a lot of space out there, that guy's on scholarship too, and sometimes he makes people miss. I don't see the missed tackles as some other people see it.
"I think that we've done a nice job of playing hard and that's been a trademark forever and will continue to be a trademark, but just keep running to the football and having good eyes and good angles, and you'll tackle better."
Michigan had 18 missed tackles against Michigan State -- captain Makari Paige had six of them -- but the Wolverines were much better against Oregon. However, tackling has been an issue all season long and seemingly coming at the wrong times. Things are not getting any easier, either. Indiana is one of the most prolific offenses in the country and the Wolverines will have to have the fundamentals down when facing the Hoosiers.
