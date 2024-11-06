Wink Martindale believes there is a quick fix for the Michigan defense heading into 2025
Michigan went from having the No. 1 total defense in the country to currently having the No. 48 defense after nine games of play. The Wolverines struggle to get off the field on third downs and also struggle with some fundamentals such as tackling and being in position. The Wolverines lost players like Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, Mike Sainristil, and Josh Wallace, among others from last season's team and it's apparent Michigan is missing some key pieces to the defense.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes in today's day and age of recruiting and the transfer portal, there is a quick fix for the Michigan defense in 2025.
"Oh yeah. Without a doubt. Without a doubt."
What gives him that optimism? He says the position coaches, who aren't just good coaches, but good recruiters. Michigan will have to attack the 2025 and '26 cycles aggressively, but also attack the transfer portal. Look at Indiana for example. The Hoosiers went from a bottom feeder in the Big Ten to being one of the best teams in the country under new head coach Curt Cignetti who used the portal just as much as anyone to fill the gaps.
"What gives me the confidence is watching the position coaches, which I've told you before, I think they're the best in the country — not only in coaching their positions, but in recruiting," Martindale said. "We're going to have to attack this offseason as hard as we can to turn some spots around and turn some spots over, so it'll be interesting to see how it plays out. I know they're working their tails off.
"I know with all the recruits we've had in here, we've had some good recruits. I know I'm not allowed to talk about them — I do know that much. But that gives me confidence — seeing the guys that are in here. But the thing that's crazy now is not just recruiting, it's money, so that puts a whole different twist to it."
Some wonder if the transfer portal outweighs getting developmental projects that could make an impact in a couple of years. There have been plenty of players who made an impact in their junior or senior seasons after staying the course and learning. Martindale said it's just as important to bring in talented freshmen as it will be to use the portal to fill immediate needs.
"I don't want to say that," Martindale said of the portal outweighing recruiting. "I don't want to say that, because we have the opportunity to get some really good freshmen. I just heard Steve [Casula] talk about our opportunity scrimmages and things like that. We're still doing that. I think it's, you're going into the unknown because it's going to go to 105 on the roster, and they're saying they're going to have this rule, they're going to say they're having this rule. You guys have all covered the NCAA a lot longer than what I've been in it this second time around, and I know when I hear a rule, I don't believe it until I see it. Except the catch rule."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale on Michigan's tackling: 'I don't see the missed tackles as some other people see it'
Curt Cignetti says Indiana will have to 'play our best to have a shot' against Michigan
5-star TE Brock Harris following Wolverines' visit: 'Michigan is really high on my list'