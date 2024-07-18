Three major changes to Big Ten, College Football in 2024
Although the game will largely look the same, there are certainly some significant changes that will have a big impact on the upcoming college football season. From conference realignment to an expanded playoff, the 2024 season represents a new era of college football in a number of ways. If you're a Big Ten football fan looking for a comprehensive list of all of those changes, we've got you covered.
Notable Changes Coming To The B10 In 2024:
Big Ten Newcomers
Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington.
No Divisional Format
Under the previous format, the Big Ten championship game featured the top team from the East and West division. Beginning in 2024, there will no longer be divisions within the conference and the championship game will feature the two teams with the best overall records.
The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.
Protected Rivalries
With the conference moving from 14 to 18 teams, and with the elimination of divisions, the Big Ten wanted to make sure it protected certain rivalry games to ensure that they'll be played each year. Here are the protected rivalries for each Big Ten program:
• Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State
• Ohio State: Michigan
• Penn State: (none)
• Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue
• Northwestern: Illinois
• Rutgers: Maryland
• Indiana: Purdue
• Michigan State: Michigan
• Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
• Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin
• Maryland: Rutgers
• Nebraska: Iowa
• Purdue: Illinois, Indiana
• Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota
• UCLA: USC
• USC: UCLA
• Washington: Oregon
• Oregon: Washington
Notable changes coming to College Football in 2024:
In-Helmet Communication
For the first time in college football history, in-helmet communication will be allowed between player and coach. The rule will mimic the rule that the NFL has adopted dating back to the 1994 season.
The rules for college football helmet communication largely mirror the NFL, which first brought the technology to the field in 1994. Only one player on each side of the ball will be allowed to have a radio in their helmet, signaled to officials by a green dot. Communication will be shut off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
For all three divisions, teams also have the option of using tablets to view in-game video only. The video can include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach's sideline and coach's end zone.
Elimination of Clock Stoppage After First Down, Two-Minute Warning
Introduced in 1968, college football has operated under the rule that the game clock stops after each first down. In an effort to speed up the game, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversite Panel approved a rule change earlier this year that eliminates clock stoppage after first downs - although the game clock will still stop after a first down in the final two minutes of each half.
The panel approved adding an automatic timeout when two minutes remain in the second and fourth quarters. This rules change synchronizes all timing rules, such as 10-second runoffs and stopping the clock when a first down is gained in bounds, which coincides with the two-minute timeout.
College Football Playoff Expansion
Since its inception back in 2014, the College Football Playoff has featured the top four teams in college football as voted on by a committee. Beginning in 2024, the field will be expanded from four to 12 teams - with the first round of the playoff scheduled to take place at on-campus sites.
1. The new 12-team format will include the 5 highest-ranked conference champions and 7 at-large bids.
2. The 4 highest-ranked conference champions will get a first-round bye
3. The remaining eight teams will play first-round games that will be hosted by higher seeds at campus sites
4. There's no limit to how many teams can make the playoff from the same conference
5. New Year's Six games will host quarterfinal and semifinal games (Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl)
2024 Playoff Schedule
First round (on-campus)
Friday, Dec. 20, 2024: One game (evening)
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
CFP National Championship game
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
