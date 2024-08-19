Three Wolverines land on the preseason AP All-America first-team
The Associated Press released its preseason All-America teams on Monday afternoon. The AP has a first team and a second team to sort through. When it comes to the first team, the Big Ten had eight players on it, led by Ohio State with four. The Wolverines were right behind Ohio State with three players making it on the first-team roster. The SEC led all conferences with 10 players listed on the first team.
Here are the three Michigan players who made the preseason list.
First Team:
TE Colston Loveland
Loveland replaces Georgia tight end Brock Bowers as the premier tight end in college football. Loveland finished third on Michigan last season when it comes to receiving yards. He finished 2023 with 649 yards through the air. With both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, Loveland is the top target for whoever starts at quarterback for the maize and blue. The Idaho native isn't just a security blanket, but he can stretch the defense as well if given the chance.
DT Mason Graham
Graham started all 13 games last year for Michigan that he played in and became an All-American as a sophomore. He's all but secured a high draft pick in next April's draft if he would choose to leave Michigan after his junior season. Last year, he registered 36 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and three sacks on the season. Without Kris Jenkins, Graham is expected to have an even bigger role in this year.
CB Will Johnson
The 2023 All-American started the year injured a year ago. But Johnson rebounded nicely and was considered one of the top cornerbacks as a sophomore. A year later, Johnson is the premier corner in the country as a junior. He had four interceptions last year and held both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze to limited output when the Wolverines faced the Buckeyes and Huskies.
There weren't any Wolverines listed on the preseason second team. It's become a theme during preseason projections that Kenneth Grant isn't getting much love from the national media. Grant will help anchor the interior of the defensive line this season alongside Mason Graham. It feels like a possible scenario that the Wolverines could get both Graham and Grant on the first team before the season ends with both getting an even more serious role in '24.
