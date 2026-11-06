Three storylines I’m Watching Most as Michigan Football Hosts Rival Michigan State
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Last weekend, Michigan football picked up its fifth win of the season and second win in conference play, taking down Rutgers 28-21 on the road on Halloween afternoon.
Now, the Wolverines are set to host in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans enter the weekend on a six-game losing streak and have yet to find a way to win a game in Big Ten play.
Here are three storylines I am watching most as the Wolverines look to pick up their second consecutive win.
Can Michigan Win Big
This is a battle of two teams who have felt underwhelming thus far in 2026. But as frustrating as Michigan has been, MSU has been worse. The Spartans have yet to defeat a Power Four opponent, only winning games over Toledo and Eastern Michigan.
Michigan State also has one of the worst offenses statistically in the country, ranking 133rd in the nation in total offense (291.4 yards per game). MSU also ranks 125th in turnover margin out of 138 programs, struggling to take care of the ball while also not being able to turn teams over.
With an opponent like this, playing at home with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the Wolverines have a chance to win big. Outside of UTEP, all of the Wolverines' wins were in one-possession games. Even against a bad Rutgers team, the Maize and Blue only won by seven.
Now is the perfect opportunity to not play down to the opponents' level and take care of business from start to finish. There is no reason Michigan shouldn’t win by double digits.
More Savion?
Michigan’s run game all year has been underwhelming.
Last week against the Scarlet Knights, we saw promise from freshman Savion Hiter, who finished the game with a team-best 76 yards on the ground.
Jordan Marshall, who had All-American upside heading into the season, has not had a good year. Last week, he finished with six yards on five carries.
If we get another good Hiter game, we may officially have a new RB1 in the backfield. For Wolverine fans, hopefully the freshman can get going, as it has been frustrating watching the Wolverines struggle to not be able to run the ball like years previous.
Defensive Injuries and Do They Remain Elite
Michigan’s defense has been great nearly all season. However, heading into this game, there are some key players on the injury report.
John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols and Rod Moore are all listed as questionable. Seeing if they suit up and if they look 100% healthy will be important down this final stretch of games for the Maize and Blue.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2