Iowa vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes have both gotten off to 3-0 starts to their respective seasons. They both enjoyed a close Week 2 win, with Michigan beating Oklahoma 17-10 and Iowa beating Iowa State 16-13, and they're also both coming off big Week 3 wins against inferior opponents.

Now, they'll begin their Big Ten schedules against each other, and someone's undefeated record will end. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +5.5 (-113)

Michigan -5.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Iowa +180

Michigan -218

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Iowa record: 3-0

Michigan record: 3-0

Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Iowa is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Michigan is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

Iowa vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Bryce Underwood, QB - Michigan Wolverines

If Michigan can successfully move past the controversial win against Western Michigan and become a Big Ten contender, it's going to be because of Bryce Underwood. He has had some highs and lows since taking over as the Wolverines' quarterback. So far this season, he has completed 62.5% of passes for 504 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is also the team's leading rusher, racking up 156 yards and two scores.

Iowa vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

Some people may have moved past the Western Michigan game, but I haven't. I don't care that they beat Oklahoma the following week; I'm still convinced that Michigan isn't nearly as good a team as the betting market is treating them.

Their offense ranks 74th in the nation in yards per play, averaging only 5.4 yards per snap. Now, they have to face a Hawkeyes defense that ranks second in yards per play, giving up only 3.3 yards per snap.

This is going to be a dogfight, and I'm going to trust the team that welcomes that kind of game. It's time for the Hawkeyes to expose the Wolverines for the frauds that they are. Keep the points; I'll take Iowa on the moneyline.

Pick: Iowa +180 via Caesars

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