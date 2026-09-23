Iowa vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
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The Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes have both gotten off to 3-0 starts to their respective seasons. They both enjoyed a close Week 2 win, with Michigan beating Oklahoma 17-10 and Iowa beating Iowa State 16-13, and they're also both coming off big Week 3 wins against inferior opponents.
Now, they'll begin their Big Ten schedules against each other, and someone's undefeated record will end. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown on Saturday.
Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Iowa +5.5 (-113)
- Michigan -5.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Iowa +180
- Michigan -218
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Iowa vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Time: 3:30 ET
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Iowa record: 3-0
- Michigan record: 3-0
Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Iowa is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Michigan is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
Iowa vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch
- Bryce Underwood, QB - Michigan Wolverines
If Michigan can successfully move past the controversial win against Western Michigan and become a Big Ten contender, it's going to be because of Bryce Underwood. He has had some highs and lows since taking over as the Wolverines' quarterback. So far this season, he has completed 62.5% of passes for 504 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is also the team's leading rusher, racking up 156 yards and two scores.
Iowa vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet
Some people may have moved past the Western Michigan game, but I haven't. I don't care that they beat Oklahoma the following week; I'm still convinced that Michigan isn't nearly as good a team as the betting market is treating them.
Their offense ranks 74th in the nation in yards per play, averaging only 5.4 yards per snap. Now, they have to face a Hawkeyes defense that ranks second in yards per play, giving up only 3.3 yards per snap.
This is going to be a dogfight, and I'm going to trust the team that welcomes that kind of game. It's time for the Hawkeyes to expose the Wolverines for the frauds that they are. Keep the points; I'll take Iowa on the moneyline.
Pick: Iowa +180 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets