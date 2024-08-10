'We're gonna get even better than last year': Michigan defense turning heads in fall camp
While Michigan football had arguably the best running back and quarterback in program history, and an offensive line littered with future NFL talent, the Wolverines relied on their defense to win them some games on their way to the 2023 national championship.
That defensive unit led the country in points per game allowed (9.5), which ties with the famed 2021 Georgia defense for the fewest in a season since Alabama in 2011 (8.2). The Wolverines were also second in total yards (239.7) and passing yards allowed (152.6), and sixth in rushing yards allowed a season ago.
After losing starters at linebacker (Junior Colson and Michael Barrett), defensive line (Kris Jenkins), cornerback (Josh Wallace) and nickelback (Mike Sainristil), as well as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and every other defensive assistant, one would assume a significant stepback would be in store for the Wolverines in 2024. However, that's not what the talk around Ann Arbor has been like.
“Yeah, we were scary last year, right? Telling you it’s gonna get bad, like it’s gonna get bad,” Michigan redshirt junior edge rusher T.J. Guy told reporters this week. “So we (were) good last year, we’re trying to get even better, you know? So every day, growth mindset, tightening down the details, iron sharpens iron, all that good stuff. We were good last year. We’re gonna get even better than last year.”
Maybe that can be chalked up to the usual, preseason fall camp type of talk, but the Wolverines certainly have the personnel to back up Guy's words. Will Johnson returns as arguably the best cornerback in all of college football, and same goes for Mason Graham at defensive tackle. Throw in fellow junior Kenneth Grant and you've got maybe the best defensive tackle duo in the nation. Losing All-Big Ten safety Rod Moore in spring practice was a big blow, but Michigan did well by grabbing a pair of safeties from the transfer portal in Wesley Walker (Tennessee) and Jaden Mangham (Michigan State), each of whom started at their previous schools.
The pieces are in place for the Wolverines' new defensive staff to turn into a top unit in America. That falls on new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who replaced Minter and Mike Macdonald before him, two guys Martindale had a hand in developing with the Baltimore Ravens.
Guy said the defensive players' trust in Martindale and the new defensive staff is high, and they expect to put up impressive numbers again in 2024.
“He’s seen a lot," Guy said of Martindale. "He said to us the other day, he was like, ‘How many huddles do you think I seen break before?” like, since his career coaching — like, bro. It’s probably like 400-something huddles he’s seen break so he knows — one thing he brings is knowledge. And I’m just saying: this defense is going to be scary. Like, for real. Nobody’s going to know where it’s coming from. Nobody’s going to know what we’re doing. It’s going to be so fun. Everybody’s going to have a turn to eat. Everybody’s going to have stats. It’s going to be fun. So fun.”
