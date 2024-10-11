Tom Brady donates to hurricane relief in wake of Milton
There's no doubt that it's been a rough stretch for the folks down in Florida. Two weeks ago it was Hurricane Helene that made landfall in Florida and led to devastation throughout the state. This week, it was Hurricane Milton that took aim at the state of Florida, once again pummeling communities that were still in the process of recovering from the previous storm.
On Friday, Tom Brady announced that he would be donating $100,000 to aid in essential items for those Florida residents who are in need.
"In wake of Hurricane Milton, I'll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water, and first aid to fellow Floridians in need," Brady wrote in a post to X. "My friends at @gopuff are matching this, along with all other donations made via 'Give With Gopuff', all benefiting the Volunteer Florida Foundation. Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida."
Brady obviously finished out his professional career playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's currently a resident of Miami. Although he's lived in various places throughout the country during his playing career, Brady says he really enjoys all of the things that Florida has to offer.
"The quality of life in Florida is just really nice," Brady told PEOPLE Magazine over the summer. "It's all the outdoor activities that I love the most. Being on the water is great. I live on a golf course, and I love just being able to get out there, even if it's for 20 minutes, just chipping a few balls."
